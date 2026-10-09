Myles Lewis-Skelly has picked out Mikel Merino as his “most underrated” Arsenal teammate as Spain boss Luis de la Fuente also lavishes praise on the midfielder.

Merino joined Arsenal in the summer of 2024 for around £27m and has 16 goals and eight assists in 85 appearances for the Gunners.

He’s never really been able to nail down a spot in the starting XI and has been pushed even further to the periphery of the squad this season, featuring for just 81 minutes across five substitute appearances in the Premier League so far.

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But he’s a valued player for both Arsenal and Spain, where he is also used more often than not as an impact substitute, most recently coming off the bench at half-time against Croatia to score a brace in their 2-1 Nations League victory.

“Mikel Merino is one of the best in the world in his position,” said manager De la Fuente after the game. “He has got the quality to play for any team, and of course he can play in any game.

“He understands these moments in a match so well. He has got that gift for goals, and important ones too. We really appreciate the attitude he always brings.”

And Merino insists he is committed to always giving his best, despite admitting his “frustration” at not playing more for both club and country.

“I’m very happy to be able to help the team, another game in which it was my turn to score from the bench,” Merino said after the game. “I’ll go out there with the best possible attitude even while frustrated about not being able to play more… but this team is a family and that always shows.”

And Gunners teammate Lewis-Skelly believes Merino deserves more “credit”, insisting he’s “really good to learn from” as the young Englishman looks to lean on the 30-year-old’s experience.

“The most underrated? Mikel, Mikel Merino. 100 per cent, man,” Lewis-Skelly explained in an interview with Premier League. “That guy there, I don’t feel like he gets the credit he deserves. Even today, I was speaking to him about how he scores so many goals because I want to learn and add that to my game.”

He added: “The way he sees football, it’s really good to learn from. He should get the props he deserves.”

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