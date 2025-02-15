According to reports, Liverpool standout Ibrahima Konate has opened the door to leaving the Premier League giants amid interest from a European giant.

The 25-year-old emerged as one of the best young defenders in the world at RB Leipzig and joined Liverpool for around £36m during the 2021 summer transfer window.

Injuries have hampered Konate in recent seasons. He was under fire before Arne Slot’s arrival, but he is enjoying a breakout season under the Dutchman as he has shone alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool have been inactive in the transfer market this season, but they are expected to be busy in the summer as they are at risk of losing three of their best players for nothing.

Van Dijk has entered the final six months of his contract and Liverpool may also need a replacement for Konate, who is ‘interested’ in a move to PSG with the Ligue Un giants ‘very keen’.

This is according to ESPN, who claim Konate is ‘tempted’ to leave Liverpool.

‘Paris Saint-Germain are keen to sign Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté in the summer and the player is interested in a move to the Ligue 1 club, sources have told ESPN. ‘The perennial French champions are seeking to bolster their defensive line and find a long-term partner for Marquinhos at centre-back. The acquisition of Konaté would also allow them to plan a long-term future without the Brazil international who turns 31 in May. ‘Sources have told ESPN that the France international is tempted by a return to the city of his birth. Konaté spent five years in Paris FC’s academy before leaving for Sochaux in 2014.’

