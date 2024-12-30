Presenter Gary Lineker has dropped his “honest” Premier League title prediction after Liverpool beat West Ham United to extend their lead at the summit.

Liverpool have surpassed all expectations since Arne Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp as they have moved clear at the top of the Premier League and Champions League. Under the Dutchman, they have 23 wins, three draws and one loss in their 27 matches in all competitions.

The English giants won their 14th Premier League game in their 18th match as they emphatically beat West Ham 5-0 at the London Stadium.

Chelsea will move up to second in the table if they win at Ipswich Town on Monday night, but they would still be seven points adrift of table-toppers Liverpool, who will have a game in hand.

Liverpool have comfortably been the best team in the Premier League this season and it’s currently hard to see them not winning the title.

Following Liverpool’s one-sided victory against West Ham, Lineker said Slot’s side could be “unstoppable” as he “can’t see anyone getting near” the leaders.

“[Liverpool] were very impressive again [against West Ham United],” Lineker said on The Rest is Football.

“They’ve got a big lead now. Nottingham Forest are second which is an extraordinary effort.

“I honestly can’t see anyone getting near Liverpool now, can you? They’re unstoppable now I think.”

Alan Shearer added: “Liverpool have been brilliant, they’re so strong in every position. They’ve got so many options.

“They’re really, really strong and it’s hard to look at anyone else but Liverpool. It’s theirs to chuck away now.”‘

Slot is refusing to get carried away, though. He admitted that two factors could prevent them from winning the Premier League this season.

“If you are in this game for a long time like the players and I am then 20 games before the end you don’t look at it as there are so many challenges ahead of you,” Slot said following Liverpool’s win against Leicester City on Boxing Day.

“Injuries and a bit of bad luck can happen to any team, it is far too early to be already celebrating – but it is nice for us to be where we are.

“I don’t think there was any easy win for us in any of these games; it could have been an easy win against Tottenham but we conceded two and it was then 5-2 – that tells you how difficult it is to win even when you have all your players available.

“That is why we have to take it one game at a time. The league table is something of course we are aware of but we always understand how many games there are to go.”