Liverpool: Slot ‘finds chosen one’ to replace wantaway star with transfer ‘almost complete’

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has identified the signing he wants to replace Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to reports.

The Reds are having an outstanding season with Slot’s side currently top of the Premier League after playing 18 matches.

Liverpool are eight points ahead of second-placed Nottingham Forest, who they have a game in hand on, while Arsenal are a further point back but have played the same amount of games as the Reds.

Slot, whose side beat West Ham 5-0 on Sunday at the London Stadium, could hardly have wished for a better start after succeeding Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

The new Liverpool head coach has had a few off-field issues to handle with Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk all out of contract at the end of the season.

There seems to be more confidence that deals for Salah and Van Dijk will eventually get done with noises indicating that Alexander-Arnold could be the most likely to leave Anfield at the end of his contract.

A report on Sunday in Spanish newspaper AS claimed that Real Madrid’s attempts to sign Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer in the summer are ‘almost complete’.

It is understood that the England international ‘continues to ignore Liverpool’s offers and wants to go to the Bernabeu’ with ‘very optimistic’ Real Madrid looking to ‘sign him in January’.

AS added that the transfer from Liverpool to Real Madrid is ‘90% complete. Practically done.’

The report continued:

‘Real Madrid informed Liverpool some time ago, amicably and as the regulations state, that they were going to enter into talks with him. There were no problems. The relationship between clubs is very good. The Reds agreed, assuming that their player has earned the right to decide, but maintaining the hope of convincing him. Of winning the race against Madrid. But they are not doing it. ‘The operation has a decisive detail: it will be in the summer, not in this winter market . The footballer wants to leave Anfield on good terms and leaving the club in the middle of the season, to go to a direct rival for the Champions League, would be a stab in the heart. The winter route is ruled out by both parties.’

And now further reports in Spain claim that Slot ‘finds’ a suitable replacement for Alexander-Arnold in the form of ‘chosen one’ Jules Kounde from Barcelona.

Liverpool boss Slot has ‘not taken long to set to work to find a suitable replacement’ with the France international’s ‘speed, quality in bringing the ball out and defensive ability make him an ideal option to cover the absence of Alexander-Arnold’.

Barcelona now face a ‘major dilemma’ because of their financial situation and ‘a substantial offer for the player could be difficult to refuse’.

Liverpool are ‘willing to bid strongly to secure his services’ but there is ‘no consensus in Barcelona’ while ‘some see the opportunity to ease the club’s finances, others believe that his departure would seriously weaken a defence that has shown solidity in recent months.’