Liverpool ‘offer three players’ to La Liga side amid huge Saudi offer for Mohamed Salah

Liverpool have offered three players to Real Sociedad in an attempt to lower their asking price for Takefusa Kubo, according to reports.

The Reds are having a brilliant first season under Arne Slot with the Dutchman leading Liverpool to top spot in the Premier League, four points ahead of second-placed Arsenal with a game in hand.

Liverpool are also top of the 36-team Champions League group stage table with two matches to play and Slot could hardly have wished for a better start as the new head coach.

But the Liverpool boss has had to deal with some off-field issues with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk all out of contract at the end of the season.

With that in mind, the Reds recruitment team are working to secure some January deals with Real Sociedad winger Kubo heavily linked with a move to Anfield.

Kubo plays predominantly on the right with rumours that he could replace Salah – who has been linked with a huge move to Saudi Arabia – if the Egyptian decides to leave Anfield for pastures new.

And reports in Spain claim that Liverpool have now made a part-exchange ‘offer’ to Real Sociedad with the Reds presenting three players as possible makeweights in a deal for the Japan international.

With the 23-year-old’s release clause set at €60m, Liverpool ‘intend to reach an agreement with the Basque board, so that he can leave for a lower price. And in exchange, they are willing to include in the operation three players who are not in the plans of the Dutch coach [Slot], and who may interest Imanol Alguacil , starting with Federico Chiesa’.

Liverpool are ‘looking to open the doors’ for Chiesa only six months into his spell at Anfield and ‘will try to include him in the operation for Kubo’ as well as Wataru Endo.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365…

👉 A reminder: ridiculous new Haaland contract is actually all about Liverpool

👉 Man Utd emerge as shock ‘main candidate’ for Liverpool star after £70m bid rejected

👉 Saudi advisor drops massive Salah transfer hint as reports claim Liverpool pair ‘agree’ double deal



While it is claimed the Premier League side ‘have also offered the loan of a young talent who at the time generated a lot of expectations’ in the form of Harvey Elliott ‘due to the incredible competition in his position’.

Liverpool travel to face Brentford on Saturday in the Premier League and Harry Redknapp reckons the Premier League leaders will just edge the match in west London.

Redknapp told BetVictor: “Brentford were superb against City and to be honest, they might feel a little frustrated not to have won the game. I’ve given up trying to work out how they’re so different home and away, but there are few better sides at home than this.

“Liverpool drew at Nottingham Forest, but I think Arne Slot must have been quite happy with his side’s performance. Obviously, Arsenal have closed the gap on Liverpool and this is now a big test for them.

“I think this will be a nervy encounter for Liverpool, but I think they edge it.”