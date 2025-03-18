Liverpool have opened talks to sign Newcastle United striker and top Arsenal target Alexander Isak ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have been having a brilliant season in the Premier League with Arne Slot leading his side to top spot in the Premier League ahead of the last nine matches.

Liverpool are currently 12 points ahead of Arsenal and it would take a monumental slip-up from the Reds to throw away the title now.

Mohamed Salah has been in amazing form for Liverpool this term but other players in their attack failed to step up as they lost over two legs against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League earlier this month, while also losing to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

And it looks like Liverpool will now look to refresh their attacking options in the summer with the Reds keen on top Arsenal target Isak, who scored Newcastle’s second goal against Slot’s side at the weekend.

Transfer expert Romano insists Liverpool have “made some contacts with people close to the player” ahead of the summer transfer window.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Newcastle keep insisting in private and in public that they want to keep Alexander Isak.

“They hope to be in the Champions League next season but, in any case, they want to keep Alexander Isak at the club, so that’s the message from Newcastle.

“But I keep telling you that big, big, massive proposals will come to the table for Alexander Isak because Arsenal will be there, Arsenal want Isak.

“[Benjamin] Sesko is the other name on the list but, for sure, Isak and Sesko are the main names.

“Liverpool are also there for Alexander Isak, they already made some contacts with people close to the player, so both clubs are interested in Alexander Isak.

“For Arsenal, he is the absolute top target. For Liverpool, he’s one of names they are considering in that position.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Five fiascos that will see Liverpool lose the Premier League title to Arsenal

👉 ‘Sources close to’ Liverpool reveal ex-Man City star key to €300m Arne Slot ‘revolution’

👉 Liverpool blow as Euro giants ‘speaking to agent’ of out-of-contract star as ‘money talks’

Romano’s claims come after reports in Spain insisted that Arsenal have already made their ‘final offer’ for Isak worth around €120m (£101m) after the Swede emerged as the Gunners’ ‘top target for the upcoming transfer window’.

But the Daily Mail are now reporting that Isak is unlikely to go anywhere this summer with Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan adamant that the Magpies won’t sell.

The Daily Mail claims: