Manchester United have been offered hope in their bid to offload Rasmus Hojlund this summer as a report claims his former club Atalanta are open to a swap deal.

Hojlund joined United from Atalanta for an initial fee of £64m, but after a promising debut season in which he scored 16 goals across all competitions, the 22-year-old has endured a harrowing second campaign, finding the net on just eight occasions in 45 appearances.

The Denmark international is now available for transfer, along with several other United players this summer, as the club looks to raise funds for a squad rebuild under Ruben Amorim, and according to The Sun he ‘could be offered an escape route’ by Atalanta.

It’s claimed Hojlund ‘remains a firm favourite among the Atalanta supporters and the Serie A side are ready to make a move in the summer if United decide to cut their losses’ this summer.

It’s also thought that Ademola Lookman, who’s enjoyed three hugely successful seasons at Atalanta, could be an ‘extra element’ in the deal’

The report adds:

‘Atalanta believe Hojlund would be open-minded to a return to the club where he made his name. Scouts have watched his recent matches and remain in touch with the players’ representatives, who ensured he left the club on good terms two years ago. ‘But an extra element in any deal could involve former Everton, Fulham and Leicester wideman Lookman, who is keen to return to England after three successful seasons in Italy. ‘The London-born winger, 27, who opted to play for Nigeria despite winning 11 England Under-21 caps, is thought to be open to a move to Old Trafford.’

Both players are thought to be valued at around £50m and it appears to be a deal to suit all parties.

But United could also look to persuade Atalanta into including either midfielder Ederson or striker Mateo Retegui amid reports the Red Devils sent scouts to watch the pair, along with Lookman, in the Serie A side’s 1-0 win over AC Milan at the weekend.

After Hojlund failed to get on the scoresheet in Man Utd’s 1-0 loss to Wolves on Sunday, Alan Shearer claimed the striker is a “damaged player”.

“I am looking at a damaged player in Hojlund. He wasn’t ready and isn’t ready to lead the attack at a club like Man Utd,” Shearer said on Match of the Day 2.

“I am seeing a guy who doesn’t want to get in there. There is no doubt a crisis in confidence. He has been put into a really difficult situation.

“He is not at the stage of his career to lead the line. I’m not saying there is not a good player there, I think there is, but with the pressure there is, he is not ready to lead the line yet.”