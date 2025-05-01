Ruben Amorim has reportedly asked INEOS to ‘go against their transfer strategy’ at Manchester United in order to sign a ‘budget-friendly’ alternative to Ipswich’s Liam Delap.

United currently sit 14th in the Premier League table having won just ten of their 34 games this season, with the Europa League their only saving grace.

The Red Devils travel to take on Athletic Club in the first leg of their semi-final on Thursday, with victory over them and then either Tottenham or Bodo/Glimt in the final resulting in silverware and entry into the Champions League next season.

Qualification for Europe’s showpiece competition will be crucial both in attracting top players to join the club and in order to have the budget required to sign them, but even so, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS penny-pinchers won’t be handing Amorim a huge pot of cash to perform what needs to be significant surgery on the squad this summer.

With that in mind they’ve been heavily linked with a move for Delap, who’s impressed for Ipswich with 12 Premier League goals despite their relegation this season, in their bid to sign an alternative to goal-shy pair Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Ipswich’s relegation means Delap’s release clause is set at just £30m, a very reasonable price for a player of his quality.

But that reasonable price has predictably led multiple Premier League clubs to be linked with the 22-year-old, including Chelsea and Newcastle, whose competition for his signature has led United to consider alternatives.

They’re thought to be admirers of Eintracht Frankfurt talisman Hugo Ekitike and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, but respective £85m and £60m price tags are likely beyond United’s means, with their salaries also thought to be providing a significant obstacle.

They could instead move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick as a ‘budget-friendly solution’, although a move for the striker – who has two years left on his contract – would mean INEOS having to break their recruitment rules.

A GIVEMESPORT report states:

‘Manchester United have identified Schick as an attainable alternative to Delap, according to GMS sources, and there is a possibility that talks will be held with Bundesliga heavyweights Bayer Leverkusen if they are forced to accept defeat in their bid to bring in their first-choice target. ‘But the Red Devils are in danger of facing competition for the frontman’s signature if they up the ante in their pursuit as La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid have also been showing interest and discovered that he has a price tag in the region of £34million heading into the summer transfer window. ‘GMS sources have been informed that Schick’s experience and proven record in front of goal – emphasised by him being on the cusp of getting his name on the scoresheet 20 times in the German top flight this season – have been earmarked by Manchester United as appealing assets as they continue scouring the market.