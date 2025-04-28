Man Utd are confident they have sealed a deal to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a nightmare campaign with Ruben Amorim’s side now guaranteed to go down as the worst Man Utd side to play in the Premier League, even if they win their final four matches.

One glimmer of hope they have is in the Europa League with Man Utd beating Lyon to move into the semi-finals against Athletic Bilbao.

If Man Utd win the competition then they will qualify for next season’s Champions League, which would be a game-changer in terms of players they could attract in the summer and their transfer budget.

Either way, it seems Man Utd will have to be more careful with their money going forward with rumours that they will have to sell as many as six players to fund their summer transfer push.

A new striker remains a priority, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee largely disappointing this season, scoring just seven Premier League goals between them.

Widespread reports have linked Wolves’ Matheus Cunha and Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap as the most likely attacking additions at Old Trafford.

However, Football Insider now claims that Man Utd are ‘confident their move’ to sign Gyokeres from Sporting CP is now a ‘done deal’.

The report adds:

‘United have been working hard behind the scenes to reach an agreement and now feel they are in a strong position to finalise an agreement. ‘The 26-year-old goal machine has been the top target at Old Trafford since Ruben Amorim’s appointment after they built a strong relationship during their time together at Sporting.’

Arsenal are also interested in the Sweden international with a recent report claiming that the Gunners had made a ‘massive offer’ for Gyokeres.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Amorim ‘will be on brink’ of Man Utd sack ‘by Christmas’ after Southgate gets backing to take over

👉 Mailbox: Man Utd were ‘limp’ but can Ruben Amorim be blamed with no goalscorers?

👉 Man Utd star ‘placed on transfer list’ as Red Devils launch ‘mega offer’ for Serie A duo



Touching on interest from Arsenal, Football Insider continue:

‘However, sources say the forward’s relationship with Amorim has now swung the deal in United’s favour and there is a growing confidence they will complete his signing.’

Man Utd legend Teddy Sheringham reckons the Red Devils if they have to choose between Cunha or Gyokeres in the summer transfer window.

Sheringham told casinoapps.com: “If it’s between Cunha or Gyokeres, just for the fact of the experience of the Premier League, I would go for Cunha.

“Gyokeres might have done it in the Portuguese league and he’s scoring goals and he’s confident but all he needs to do is come in like Hojlund and not get any service for four games and start getting battered and it’s ‘who have we bought?’ and then the pressure’s on him, and if he doesn’t know how to handle that, then that is a problem.

“You need a leader. You need a top player to stick his chest out and go like Cantona and I did when we came to Man United and just say, I was born to play at this place. Not ‘will I make it at this place?’ There are all different characters in football, and you need someone that’s going to get out there and lead the line.

“That’s why you need to go and get a player like Harry Kane. That’s what United used to do, they used to go and sign the best players on the market.”