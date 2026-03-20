According to reports, Newcastle United have set a condition for a Bruno Guimaraes transfer amid interest from Manchester United.

Guimaraes has emerged as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and Newcastle face losing him in this summer’s transfer window.

Newcastle’s expected failure to qualify for Europe could come back to haunt them in the summer, with recent reports claiming Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali are targeting an exit.

However, a report on Thursday claimed Newcastle have made it clear that only one midfielder will leave this summer, while Guimaraes has a ‘verbal agreement’ to move elsewhere if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

And a report from ESPN Brazil claims Guimaraes is on Man Utd’s radar and could join the Red Devils on one condition.

READ: Big Weekend: Arsenal v Man City, Tottenham v Forest, Liverpool, Rosenior, Bowen, Madrid



The report claims:

‘There is still no offer from the Old Trafford team to Newcastle, but ESPN has learned that a transfer would only occur if United were willing to pay between 75 and 80 million euros, equivalent to R$ 483 million at the current exchange rate.’

However, talkSPORT has reported that Newcastle have made a ‘swift decision’ on Guimares and ‘do not want’ to sell him to Man Utd or another club this summer.

And transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed a “guarantee” regarding Guimaraes, with Man Utd yet to make a decision.

“Every day, there is a different story about Manchester United and midfielders,” Romano said on the Market Madness podcast.

READ MORE: Bournemouth vs Man Utd predictions: Cunha to end Cherries unbeaten Premier League run



“I think it’s normal because Man Utd are going to be busy with midfielders this summer, so it could be one or two, so I think it’s going to be a very busy summer in that position for Manchester United.

“At the moment, Bruno is one of many players they appreciate, but I can guarantee that at this stage there are several candidates to become new Man United midfielder.”

He added: “Bruno is really appreciated not only by Man United, don’t forget that several clubs around Europe are going to invest in midfielders this summer, so I’m sure he could be part of the conversation. But don’t forget how complicated it is to sign top players from Newcastle.

“There is interest for sure, Manchester United appreciate the player, but I could say the same for six or seven players. They are yet to decide which kind of midfielder they want to add to the squad.

“I think it will also depend on the managerial situation, Champions League football, the budget, so there are several factors before they decide who the player they want is, but the appreciation for Bruno is, is clear.”

READ NEXT: Five massive Man Utd contract mistakes amid calls for Casemiro extension

