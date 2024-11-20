According to reports, Manchester United have ‘offered’ La Liga giants Real Madrid a ‘swap deal’ as they look to sign their ‘dream’ target.

Ruben Amorim has left Sporting Lisbon to join Man Utd as he’s been appointed to replace Erik ten Hag, who was sacked at the end of last month.

The 39-year-old has a big job on his hands at Old Trafford as Man Utd are 13th in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s match against Ipswich Town. They are also 13th in the form table.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Amorim has a ‘tight budget’ to work with next year and may struggle to bring in new players in January.

Loans and swap deals are one way to get around financial troubles and a report in Spain claims Man Utd are getting creative as they try to sign ‘dream’ target Arda Guler from Real Madrid.

The 19-year-old joined Real Madrid from Turkish outfit Fenerbahce during the 2023 summer transfer window for around £15m.

The teenager sparkled for Turkey at Euro 2024, but he’s only been a bit-part player for Real Madrid this season. He only has three La Liga starts this term.

Guler’s lack of appearances for Real Madrid has fuelled speculation linking him with the Premier League as Arsenal and Liverpool are among the clubs interested.

Man Utd are also keen on Guler and the report in Spain claims they have ‘offered’ Real Madrid a ‘swap deal’, which includes Brazil international Antony.

The £86m flop has failed to live up to expectations at Man Utd and he’s only made two appearances off the bench in the Premier League this season.

A recent report claimed Amorim plans to ‘axe’ Antony as he has ‘become a disruptive influence in and around the squad’.

Man Utd are said to be ‘dreaming of signing’ Guler and ‘will try to convince Real Madrid to close a deal that seems complicated’.