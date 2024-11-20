Manchester United’s new head coach is unlikely to be able to make significant changes to his squad in January as the money reportedly “isn’t there”.

This is more difficult in the winter than the summer, but one way to free up funds is to offload sellable assets. A fresh – albeit premature – report claims the futures of seven stars are in doubt following Amorim’s arrival, while a ‘disruptive influence’ is the eighth player at risk of being ‘axed’ by the 39-year-old.

Man Utd‘s current squad likely isn’t as bad as their dire start to the 2024/25 campaign under Erik ten Hag suggests, but several unwanted talents need to be ushered towards the exit door.

Should the Red Devils get rid of two or three players, they might even be able to swoop for Amorim‘s ‘first signing’. But the identity of that first signing is anyone’s guess as the number of their named targets has already reached double figures.

So of the eight players reportedly in danger of being ‘axed’, who gives Man Utd the best opportunity of recouping some much-needed cash in January? From least to most likely, here’s our ranking on exit likelihood…

8) Jonny Evans

Unlike most of his teammates, the 36-year-old has been reliable for Man Utd over the past 18 months, though it says a lot about the club’s struggles under Ten Hag and overall decline post-Sir Alex Ferguson that the experienced defender was given such a prominent role with the Premier League giants at this stage of his career.

If Man Utd are going to get back to where Ratcliffe and co. want them to be, Evans cannot be starting games for Man Utd regularly and if he’s to stick around, his role should resemble Scott Carson’s at arch-rivals Manchester City.

The Northern Ireland international is out of contract in the summer and it would be surprising if he was offered a new deal. The same can be said for the chances of there being any interest in him in January. Retirement or a drop down a level via an end-of-season free transfer is presumably coming the great pro’s way.

7) Tyrell Malacia

“He’s back! He’s back! Malacia is back!”

That’s at least how I recall that famous Harry Potter moment. Anyhoo, Malacia is indeed back in training as he prepares for his first senior minutes since the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The injury woes suffered by Malacia and Luke Shaw have been a thorn in United’s side as they have been severely lacking at left-back in their absence.

The prospect of a return for Malacia is a welcome one for Man Utd and he has a job on his hands proving his worth before his contract expires in 2026. After an absence of around 18 months, few clubs would be daft enough to give Ratcliffe any money for the Dutchman in January.

6) Christian Eriksen

Eriksen is another player whose contract expires in 2025. He initially looked set to move on in the summer but was a regular under Ten Hag before the former head coach’s sacking last month.

The 32-year-old should have a couple of years left before he calls it a day, but it will likely be away from Man Utd with Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation not having room for the Denmark international.

Amorim is expected to prefer Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte in the middle of the park, but Eriksen should provide a useful back-up option during this transitionary phase until the summer.

5) Victor Lindelof

It’s somewhat impressive that Lindelof has managed to stay at Man Utd for this long considering his persistent injury struggles, but an exit is nigh with his deal up in the summer.

The Sweden international – who is receiving admiring glances from a former player at a European giant – is yet to start a Premier League game this season, but Amorim’s switch to a three at the back could provide him with a few more opportunities as injuries will inevitably play a factor.

Still, Lindelof will remain far down the pecking order under Amorim and Man Utd should show him the door if a decent offer arrives. But interested clubs are likely to wait to get a freebie in the summer.

4) Antony

Do me a favour, the gall of the £86m flop to be a ‘disruptive influence’ when he’s done bugger all since following Ten Hag to Man Utd in 2022.

Even Ten Hag lost faith in the misfiring Brazil international in the final few months of his reign as the misinformed signing of the former Ajax star was one of the head coach’s biggest failures at Old Trafford.

Barring what would be a quite remarkable turnaround, Antony’s time at Man Utd is already all but over as it is surely a matter of when, not if, he leaves the club in 2025.

The United hierarchy will be praying for the Godsend of a bid from the Saudi Pro League to spare their blushes…

3) Harry Maguire

You have to admire Maguire’s resilience in refusing to admit his time at Man Utd is at an end as he insisted on trying to prove former manager Ten Hag wrong.

To his credit, the England international largely did that and the appointment of Amorim – particularly the implementation of a three-at-the-back formation – could play into his hands.

But Maguire likely remains behind Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro in Amorim’s thinking and the high wages factor may be enough on its own to put United off extending his deal.

Maguire’s current deal expires in 2025 but United’s one-year extension option provides them with some wriggle room and the opportunity of a sale in January or next summer. Serie A clubs have been linked and could be tempted to up their interest in the winter.

2) Casemiro

Casemiro’s improved form under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy suggested Ten Hag and not his own decline was at fault for his woes at Old Trafford.

But United’s pre-Ratcliffe decision to invest £60m+ on the 32-year-old remains baffling and it’s still difficult to see him having a key role in this new era.

An issue for Man Utd is Casemiro’s contract length as he will still have a year remaining at the end of this season. Like with Antony, they will be hoping for interest from the Middle East, but his recent improved form could even tempt a European giant into the picture.

1) Amad Diallo

Perhaps the most surprising player to feature on this list, Amad’s inclusion is largely down to his contract situation as his deal runs out in 2025.

There have been few bright sparks for Man Utd at the start of this campaign, but Amad is certainly one of them and it needs to be a priority of INEOS to tie him down to a new contract.

Talks are reportedly ongoing between all parties. But were these negotiations to drag on, there would be no shortage of clubs around Europe on the phone to enquire about his situation in January.