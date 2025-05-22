Man Utd ‘make sack decision’ amid BRUTAL dig from Harry Maguire

Man Utd lost to Spurs and you might have thought that was interesting enough without inventing BRUTAL digs and ‘sack decisions’.

No, you’re an embarrassment

The last old guard of newspaper columnists still believe that ‘English football’ is still a thing that can be collectively shamed by one set of players or one set of fans. It’s all very 1984, and not in a George Orwell way.

Oliver Holt of the Daily Mail is very much in that camp…

For United, there was no consolation. They were abject. Utterly abject. Their performance had no redeeming features. They were an embarrassment to themselves and to their fans, to Sir Alex Ferguson, who was watching in the stands, to their glorious history and to English football.

English football is not ’embarrassed’ by Manchester United, Oliver; English football is largely p***ing itself laughing.

Decisions, decisions

You will be shocked to learn – as MailOnline breathlessly report – that ‘Manchester United are keeping faith in Ruben Amorim and have not changed their position that he is the right man for the job despite losing the Europa League final’.

Having made the lamentable decision to keep faith with Erik ten Hag last summer because he won one match against Manchester City at Wembley, it really would be ludicrous for United to repeat the mistake and sack Amorim because he lost one match – against an opposition that did not have a single shot on target – in Bilbao.

This does not count as Manchester United ‘revealing stance on Ruben Amorim’s future’; it’s Manchester United acting – for once – like a serious football club.

SPORTbible say ‘Man Utd make Ruben Amorim sack decision after Europa League final heartbreak vs Spurs’ while ‘Man Utd news LIVE: Ruben Amorim sack decision made as Bruno Fernandes teases exit’ say the Express.

Question: Does every club make a ‘sack decision’ after every match? It sounds like an awful lot of admin.

Quit playing games with my heart…

Very little in the football media shocks Mediawatch anymore but this from the Mirror is about as low as a ‘Sports Writer U-35s’ (I mean, really…) can go…

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim left star in tears after telling him he was leaving club

Was he Man Utd boss when he left said ‘star’ in tears? Was he balls. Do the Mirror care? Do they f***. They have their 15 seconds of engagement time from the U-35s (and Mediawatch).

Verdict: More sh*thouse than even Cristian Romero.

Scrap that

Watch this video…

Cuti Romero went to shake hands with everyone after the game, but Maguire ignored him and said something, then things got tense 🇦🇷⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🎥 @marqoss pic.twitter.com/pKOXFUFg5b — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) May 21, 2025

…and then explain how The Sun described this as a ‘post-match scrap’ featuring Maguire ‘charging towards him (Romero) angrily’.

It’s clearly just a butt-hurt Harry Maguire telling Romero to ‘f*** off’ back to his own players. Scrap? Somebody has never been in a Yates’ after 8pm.

As for Goal‘s dog-whistle ‘ugly scenes’ headline…we’re charging towards you angrily.

Now that’s what we call BRUTAL

It’s extraordinary that it’s not Cristian Romeo who came ‘charging angrily’ towards Maguire after a flashpoint during the game. Or at least according to the dangers at MailOnline:

Harry Maguire fires BRUTAL five-word dig at Tottenham defender Cristian Romero as pair clash in fiery clash during Europa League final

So what was this brutal (sorry, BRUTAL) five-word dig?

Harry Maguire appeared to fire a stinging dig at Cristian Romero as the pair clashed towards the end of the Europa League final.

Oh it’s ‘stinging’ now? Is that a demotion from ‘BRUTAL’? It’s hard to tell; the capital letters are disorientating.

The combative Argentine defender was sent to the ground after clashing with Rasmus Hojlund. But Maguire quickly took issue with the 27-year-old who remained on the turf holding his face.

Maguire then appeared to mock with the World Cup winner, saying: ‘You’re the captain, come on!’

Mediawatch is desperately trying to ignore the mangled English and concentrate on the BRUTAL dig of Maguire pointing out that Romero is the captain.

Did Romero not know that? Did he not want that? Does he now feel ‘stung’?