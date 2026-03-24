Man Utd ‘explore possibility’ of signing Real Madrid star on free transfer

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger, who has been linked with Manchester United

Manchester United have shown interest in bringing former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger to Old Trafford, with the star out of contract at Real Madrid at the end of the season, according to a report.

Rudiger joined Madrid in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer after leaving Chelsea, where he won the FA Cup, the Champions League and the Europa League.

The 33-year-old defender has been a success at Real Madrid, too, winning LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

Rudiger, though, is out of contract at Madrid at the end of the season, and no decision has been made on whether or not he will extend his deal at Estadio Bernabeu.

According to TuttoSport, Man Utd have shown interest in securing the services of Rudiger on a free transfer this summer.

The Italian publication has claimed that both Liverpool and Man Utd ‘explored the possibility in recent weeks’ of signing Rudiger.

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This is a problem for Juventus, according to the Turin-based news outlet, as the Italian giants want to snap up Rudiger for free.

The report has noted that Man Utd have been ‘very active’ in a potential deal for Rudiger as a potential replacement for Harry Maguire.

Maguire is out of contract at Man Utd at the end of the season, so the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, need a potential replacement for the English defender.

However, Maguire is now set to sign a new contract with Man Utd and extend his stay at Old Trafford.

That was earlier reported by The Athletic, with Tuttosport also making the same claim.

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Despite Rudiger being out of contract in a matter of months, he remains one of the most important players for Madrid and is one of the first names on the teamsheet when he is fit and available.

The 33-year-old, who has had injury problems this season, has made 11 starts in LaLiga and has played five times in the Champions League for Los Blancos this season.

Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa rates Rudiger highly and said about the defender last week when asked about his future: “I don’t like to get involved in these matters; I have a lot of respect for both the club and the player, and they are the two parties who need to understand each other.

“But if you ask me… I’m willing to have a statue of Rudiger made and put in my garden.

“He’s a player who, from the first day I arrived, has only ever made himself available to the coaching staff.

“I remember perfectly that he sat down with me and said, ‘Mister, I’ll be here in March; when the tough times come, I’ll be ready.’ And he certainly has been.

“It’s been fortunate that the treatment he had with Niko (Mihic) in London worked the way it did.

“He’s the role model all young players should look up to.

“And well… I hope that Real Madrid fans are aware of how lucky we are to have him at this club.

“And that they will always be grateful to him for the effort, the personality, and the character he brings to the team.

“For his talent as a player, I can only say absolutely wonderful things about Antonio Rüdiger.”

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