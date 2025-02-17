Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres could be on the move in the summer.

Newcastle United have agreed to sell top Arsenal target if they receive an offer in excess of €100m (£83m) in the summer, according to reports.

The Sweden international has been in sensational form for the Geordies this season with 17 goals and five assists in 23 Premier League matches this season.

Reports have insisted that Newcastle have no intention of selling their prized asset despite lots of interest from clubs in the Premier League and around Europe.

However, reports in recent days have suggested that Isak will demand a transfer in the summer if Newcastle fail to qualify for the Champions League this season.

The Magpies were well beaten by Manchester City in a 4-0 defeat on Saturday but they are still well-placed to get into the top four with Eddie Howe’s side three points adrift of fourth-placed City.

And now Spanish publication Sport claim that Isak ‘has a verbal commitment from Newcastle to accept selling him next summer, but with nuances’.

Isak has been repeatedly linked with a move to Premier League giants Arsenal – but Barcelona feel he ‘would be the ideal profile’ for them to improve their squad in the summer.

The report adds:

‘The problem is in the economic aspect, since Newcastle are asking for more than 100 million euros for the former Real Sociedad player, an amount that the Catalan club cannot afford at the moment – although they could if they make a major sale in the summer.’

The report continues:

‘According to SPORT, the player has ambitions to make a step up in quality next summer and Newcastle are willing to let Isak go on loan , provided that the offer that arrives is a proposal that the ‘magpies’ consider fair taking into account the player’s market value. And that means that whoever wants Isak will have to put more than 100 million on the table. ‘However, there is one variable that could block or make Isak’s departure more expensive – in a way it’s the same thing – next summer. If Newcastle qualify for the Champions League, the club will want to count on its most differential player in attack with the aim of doing well in the top continental club competition.’

Another Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo has confirmed Barcelona’s interest in Isak, while another target Viktor Gyokeres ‘seems destined’ to join Manchester United.

The report claims:

‘As for the ‘9’ position, the one Barça likes the most is Aleksander Isak (Newcastle). On the list of preferences, the 25-year-old former Real Sociedad player is ahead of fellow Swede Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting), who seems destined to join Rúben Amorim at Manchester United.’