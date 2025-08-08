Newcastle talks ‘denied’ for Euro giant striker as Romano reveals heavy likelihood of bigger move

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Newcastle sources have ‘denied’ an approach for a Euro giant striker, as another European big hitter is the most likely club to land him.

The Magpies have had a summer full of rejections, from prospective signings and their own players. Alexander Isak’s recent bombshell that he wants to leave hurt the club, as they’d be losing a man with 62 goals to his name in 109 Newcastle appearances.

They have thus far not managed to find a star to take his place, as Hugo Ekitike opted for Liverpool and after positive signs that the Magpies might be able to sign Benjamin Sesko, he instead looks likely to join Manchester United very soon.

There are a few other players on Newcastle’s shortlist, and on Friday it was reported that they had opened negotiations for the signing of Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani.

He was said to be a ‘concrete target’ after the Sesko failure, and a player ‘high’ on their radar.

However, transfer insider Romano has denied those claims. On X, he stated ‘the club in active talks to sign Kolo Muani was, is and will be Juventus’.

He states Kolo Muani wants to return to Juventus and the Italian club wants to bring him back.

The French striker played 22 games for the Serie A giants on loan in the second half of last season, scoring 10 goals and assisting three more.

He had played a minuscule role at PSG in the first half of the season, so the fact he does not want to stay there and would rather head back to Juventus, where he was valued and had success, does not come as a surprise.

But it is not only that Newcastle look likely to be beaten to the transfer, Romano states Newcastle sources ‘deny any negotiation or approach made’. He followed that up simply by saying ‘no talks’.

MORE ON NEWCASTLE FROM F365:

👉 Fresh Isak to Liverpool transfer verdict as Newcastle star becomes ‘ostracised by his own actions’

👉 Liverpool told to sign Isak on ‘loan’ as Newcastle star ‘not worth’ over £120m amid one key concern

👉 Newcastle United dealt blow as Euro giants plot hijack of Chelsea transfer as cut-price fee revealed

It seems clear on that evidence that Kolo Muani will not be the striker who takes over from Isak at Newcastle, and there are only a few more options being looked at.

It is useful for Newcastle fans to know, then, that there seems to be confidence that Yoane Wissa will sign.

A recent report stated the Magpies are ‘ready to finalise a deal’ with Brentford for the striker, worth around £35million.

It is already known that he wants to join, and is ready to travel as soon as he’s given the green light. His representatives were travelling to England on Friday for talks, so there’s a chance things will move ‘quickly’, as Newcastle want.

READ MORE: Every Premier League transfer and release confirmed in the summer of 2025