Ornstein names 22 ‘available’ players this summer as Man Utd quartet expected to leave

Including four Manchester United players, transfer expert David Ornstein has named 22 players ‘available’ in the summer transfer window.

It promises to be a busy summer, with Arsenal, United, Chelsea, and Liverpool all targeting a striker.

Several strikers are being linked with moves to the Premier League, including RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Lille’s Jonathan David, while Wolves’ Matheus Cunha and Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap are expected to join another English club.

The Man Utd quartet ‘available’ this summer

Ruben Amorim’s side has a lot of work to do this summer and wants to sign both Delap and Cunha.

However, they will need to sell players in order to buy, and Ornstein has stated that they have three players they could sell. Christian Eriksen will also be available on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract.

In addition to Eriksen, Ornstein mentions that on-loan stars Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are ‘available’.

There is also a possibility that winger Alejandro Garnacho could leave. Ornstein noted, ‘Maybe Garnacho’ as one of the 22 players ‘available’ this summer, ‘off the top of his head’ when answering a question on The Athletic.

Garnacho was linked with Chelsea and Napoli in January but stayed at Old Trafford, despite the latter selling Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to PSG.

The names of Rashford – on loan at Aston Villa – and Sancho – at Chelsea – appearing should surprise no one.

The United players named by Ornstein are not the biggest names on his list of 22 players expected to be available at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Let’s run through them, shall we?

Ornstein reveals ‘available’ players in the summer

Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting), Benjamin Sesko (Leipzig) and Jonathan David (Lille)

Three big-name strikers expected to be on the move this summer. David is entering free agency, Sesko has a gentleman’s agreement to leave Leipzig and Gyokeres will spread his wings elsewhere after two incredibly productive years in Lisbon.

David’s future is massively unclear, but I do know he won’t be playing for Lille next season.

One of Sesko or Gyokeres will likely end up at Arsenal, we suspect. Whoever doesn’t might end up at Chelsea.

Liam Delap (Ipswich) and Matheus Cunha (Wolves)

Cunha’s future appears to lie at Old Trafford, but there are too many clubs interested in Delap to predict where he’ll end up.

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)

Eighteen Premier League goals this season is an outrageous return for a Brentford player and they have bloody two of them! Yoane Wissa is not being linked with an exit, but Mbeumo is headed for the door. Club captain Christian Norgaard said this week: “I think Bryan is likely to go. I don’t know about Wissa yet. Everyone hopes that he might stay. Either way, I’m happy for the season and am happy for both of them. They deserve it so much.”

Arsenal and Newcastle and Man United are being strongly linked with the Cameroonian.

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Who will take a chance on Darwin, then? A Liverpool exit seems inevitable.

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

Asked about De Bruyne to Liverpool, Ornstein replied to another reader: ‘As far as we understand, Hugo, Liverpool are not signing De Bruyne. He is good friends with members of their squad, notably Virgil van Dijk, and I’m sure those guys would love to play alongside him, but any notion of the Premier League champions moving for him are thought to be wide of the mark.’

City legend KDB is out of contract this summer.

Antoine Semenyo, Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth)

Bournemouth should rake in the big bucks this summer, with three of their star players wanted by Premier League rivals. Huijsen’s exit is all but confirmed, but to who, Chris Kamara? Kerkez is destined for Liverpool, it seems. Ornstein adds that Semenyo will ‘potentially’ leave. Ooh, the uncertainty.

Cristian Romero (Spurs)

‘Probably’ available, Ornstein says. He also only gave surnames. I’m pretty confident he was referring to the Spurs Romero. Atletico Madrid are keen.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal)

Out of favour at Arsenal, who are addicted to signing left-backs under Mikel Arteta, Zinchenko will leave this summer and knowing the Gunners, they’ll get £5m for him and he will go on to be world-class elsewhere.

Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

Newcastle tried and failed last summer. They should come back for him in June.

Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund), Jorrel Hato (Ajax), Mike Maignan (Milan) and Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

The rest, I guess. The only surprise out of these four is AC Milan and France goalkeeper Maignan. He is club captain and his country’s long-term No. 1, but he is out of contract next year so the Italian giants could seek a fee this summer.

Tah, meanwhile, is out of contract in 2025 and wanted by a host of clubs. The latest we have on Gittens is that Arsenal want him, and Hato is one of the most promising defenders in the world and wanted by every top club.