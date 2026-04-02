Borussia Dortmund have reportedly been left shocked after Nico Schlotterbeck publicly cast doubt over his contract situation with the Bundesliga giants, leaving Real Madrid in prime position to strike a summer deal for the Germany international.

Widely regarded as one of the best centre-halves in European football, Schlotterbeck has a string of admirers from across the continent all looking to take advantage of the fact that his deal at Dortmund is due to expire in the summer of 2027.

With time ticking away on that deal, the Bundesliga giants are faced with the prospect of trying to cash in on the 26-year-old or eventually face losing him for nothing.

However, our colleagues over at TEAMtalk revealed last week that the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool were set to suffer a major blow, with Schlotterbeck closing in on a new long-term contract in Germany.

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Indeed, that same message was also relayed to Chelsea and Manchester United too, with all suitors ‘under the impression that an agreement was imminent’.

However, the situation has now taken a dramatic twist.

Speaking while on international duty, Schlotterbeck moved to distance himself from suggestions that a deal was close, insisting that negotiations are far from complete, and opening the door up to a high-profile move away.

“We’re not at a point where anything is close to being finalised,” he said. “It’s unfortunate for the BVB fans, but it’s not an easy situation for me either.”

And now a fresh report from TEAMtalk has revealed how Real Madrid have ‘already re-engaged in discussions with the representatives of the 6ft 3in defender’, sensing a ‘renewed opportunity to land the highly-rated centre-back’.

European giants PSG and Bayern Munich are also ‘continuing to keep a close eye on developments’, while there also remains the possibility of a move to a Premier League rival for the Frenchman.

It’s reported that Liverpool, Chelsea and Man Utd are all ‘fully aware of the developments and are keeping close tabs on any further movement’, with the ‘prospect of a summer approach firmly on the table’.

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Schlotterbeck is under contract until 2027, but Dortmund now face a crucial decision.

Finally, it’s claimed that if Schlotterbeck cannot agree a new deal with the Bundesliga side in the coming weeks then they will feel they have ‘little choice but to sell the 26-year-old this summer’, rather than ‘risk his value diminishing and potentially leaving as a free agent in a year’s time’.