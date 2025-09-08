Manchester City and Spain star Rodri has backed Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi to “become one of the best” players in the world.

Zubimendi joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad in the summer transfer window and is settling in nicely in the Premier League.

He helped the Spanish national team conclude their international break with an outstanding 6-0 victory away to Turkey, three nights after winning 3-0 in Bulgaria.

The 26-year-old started both matches in the No.6 role as Ballon d’Or holder Rodri came off the bench on both occasions.

Despite not being tested defensively, Zubimendi impressed against Bulgaria and received glowing reviews in his home country, unlike Liverpool star Florian Wirtz did in Germany.

Spanish outlet SPORT handed him an eight out of 10 rating.

‘A midfielder who combines everything and always performs well. His assist to Oyarzabal to open the scoring was especially valuable, demonstrating his ability to use his left foot as well. He held the midfield and created a lot of play.’

El Desmarque dished out the same rating as SPORT.

‘He remains in the starting line-up while waiting for Rodri to be 100% fit and he allowed Spain to open the scoring with a great through ball to Oyarzabal for the 0-1. Always very confident in his passing.’

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo suggested that Zubimendi was the real leader of Luis de la Fuente’s side and could keep Rodri out of the starting XI.

‘From the pivot position, he led the team, and everything indicates that he won’t make things easy for Rodri upon his return to the starting line-up.’

There has also been some immense praise from Spain team-mate Rodri, who believes Zubimendi has the potential to become “one of the best” players in the world, “if he isn’t already”.

“He’s a great player. He has the discipline and mentality that can lead him to become one of the best, if he isn’t already,” the Man City star said.

“I spoke to him the other day and told him it was his time, that I was leaving him the keys to the team.”

MORE ON ARSENAL ON F365

👉 Arsenal ‘willing’ to sell former ‘cornerstone of Arteta’s project’ as Berta asking price revealed

👉 WSL winner and loser: Merseyside derby hat-trick hero; Agyemang after extraoardinary Arsenal snub

👉 William Saliba potential return date revealed as injury expert gives update on Arsenal star

Zubimendi is adapting well to English football after leaving his boyhood club and believes the biggest difference between La Liga and the Premier League is the transitions after the ball is turned over.

“The difference is in the mentality after the steal,” he sold EFE. “Here, as soon as you steal it, the mentality is to attack. In Spain, perhaps sometimes it’s more about having the ball and securing it, so that makes everything a little more vertical and sometimes more fun too.

“They do everything well for you, they make a bad pass good for you, they offer themselves all the time. We have a very clear idea from the manager, so I think all of that is a great combination for everything to go well.”

On leaving Sociedad, Zubimendi added: “I wanted to get out of my comfort zone, which is my home, San Sebastian. I also wanted to experience everything that comes with changing countries and cities, and I think I’m adjusting well so far.

“I also want to adapt to a new language, to a new country, so it’s true that with them (fellow Spaniards Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cristhian Mosquera, David Raya, Mikel Merino and Mikel Arteta) by my side everything becomes easier, but I don’t have to put aside the fact of adapting.”

MEDIAWATCH: Ruben Loftus-Cheek? England should have called up a child instead…