On the day Ruben Amorim takes over, recall the Manchester United XI when the new manager faced the Red Devils as a player with Braga in 2012.

Amorim officially becomes United boss today after serving a notice period at Sporting Lisbon. He’s got a big job on. And, as he admits, not much time to work his magic.

The Portuguese has sampled Old Trafford before – twice as a player.

On the first occasion, he came off the bench for Benfica in 2011. A year later, in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season, Amorim started for Braga, who took a two-goal lead but eventually succumbed to a 3-2 defeat.

One of United’s scorers is still at the club, while one of the central defenders was playing out of position. And there are a couple more names that might trip you up.

How fast can you recall that XI?

