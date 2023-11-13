Shearer claims £64m Man Utd star who ‘shouldn’t be in this position’ will be ‘having sleepless nights’

Alan Shearer has explained why he thinks Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund will be “having sleepless nights” following his summer move to Old Trafford.

One of United’s priorities during the summer transfer window was to sign a new striker and after being linked with more well-established options, Hojlund was bought for an initial fee of around £64m.

There is no doubt that Hojlund has a lot of potential but Atalanta made Man Utd overpay for the 20-year-old, who had grabbed ten goals and four assists in his 34 appearances for the Serie A outfit.

Hojlund has been one of their better players this term. He has scored five goals in four Champions League group games but he is yet to find the net in the Premier League.

The Denmark international (and Marcus Rashford) are ranked as the two worst-finishers in the Premier League based on xG and Shearer “feels sorry” for the youngster.

Shearer thinks Hojlund will be “having sleepless nights” over his lack of goals in the Premier League.

“I feel a bit sorry for him,” Shearer said via The Rest is Football podcast.

“He shouldn’t be in the position he is in, in terms of the fee that’s been paid for him and the pressure that is on him. He should be one that is in, then out, using him as a substitute and starting him here and there.

“They should have a big hitter in there so I do have a bit of sympathy for him. I do see that there is a potential goal-scorer in there. He will be having sleepless nights with what is happening in front of goal in the Premier League.”

Earlier this month, Hojlund suggested that he is not worried by his ongoing goal drought in the Premier League.

“I still feel a little bit cheated of my goal against Brighton [which was disallowed by VAR] because I watched the Newcastle game [against Arsenal] where it was more or less the same,” Hojlund said.

“Hopefully it’s going to be nice and I know it’s going to come, so I’m waiting. I don’t feel the pressure, I’m just trying to focus on my game and trying to score goals and I haven’t really had the same chances in the Premier League as I’ve had in the Champions League.

“I know when I get the chances in the league, they’re going to be hopefully in the back of the net.”