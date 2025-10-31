Arne Slot is ‘failing’ to make good use of the ‘first-class pieces’ at his disposal with Liverpool ‘crawling around with a scared face’ and the manager ‘terribly questioned’.

The Reds boss was heavily criticised for playing the kids and ceding their Carabao Cup fourth-round tie to Crystal Palace on Wednesday, which made is six defeats in seven games for the reigning Premier League champions.

With Aston Villa to come on Saturday, followed by Real Madrid and Manchester City, there’s no let-up for Liverpool as they look to revert their dire form.

And the Spanish media had waded in with Slot incredibly now second in the Premier League sack race and facing a fight for his future, despite reports suggesting his job isn’t under immediate threat.

READ MORE: What if Liverpool sack Arne Slot? Who should be the next Liverpool manager?

SPORT insist that the Dutchman ‘is failing’ having been given a ‘rude awakening’ this season, with the Liverpool situation described as ‘untenable’.

‘If soccer were to spend money, it would be called Monopoly’, the report states, in reference to the £420m splashed on new signings to make Liverpool far worse and put Slot in a position where he ‘is now terribly questioned’.

‘The blows, which are multiple at Anfield, start to hurt too much’ and ‘many begin to look at the bench in search of culprits’, i.e. in Slot’s direction.

The report adds:

‘Wirtz, Isak, Ekitiké, Firmpong, Kerkez… The list of players who arrived at Liverpool in the summer was exciting. But galactic signings don’t win championships on their own. It is important to have first-class pieces to compete, of course, but it is more important to know how to use them. They already say it: it’s not the weapon, it’s who uses it. And Slot is failing. The umpteenth proof of this was the recent elimination against Crystal Palace in the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup. ‘Slot managed to give continuity to Klopp’s idea; he even improved men who did not achieve their best performance with the German, such as Gravenberch or Szoboszlai, to name a few. And this summer, Liverpool could throw the house out the window to take a step forward in Europe. Looking at the signings, they were candidates for everything. But, since football is not exclusively about spending money, this season’s Liverpool crawls around England with a scared face.’

MORE ON ARNE SLOT AND LIVERPOOL FROM F365

👉 Slot’s title win with ‘Klopp’s team’ is misplaced Liverpool criticism after Klopp failed

👉 Arne Slot ‘repeating Brendan Rodgers mistake’ as Liverpool CRISIS deepens further

👉 Slot ‘going mad’ at Liverpool and ‘could be gone’ after next three games

Slot said after the Palace defeat that he was pleased with the Liverpool fans’ support of the kids and trusts they will continue to back the team through this dismal run.

“If you’re on a run of results like this, if you play for Liverpool, if you manage Liverpool, you know the pressure is there and I don’t think it has changed much after this loss,” Slot explained.

“But if it did then maybe the most positive thing about tonight was that the position we were in, 2-0 down and we weren’t really pushing for a goal because we weren’t able to, the fans were behind the team, were supporting us.

“That gives me the feeling that Saturday when our players will show how much it means to them, our fans will be incredibly supportive for us Saturday.”