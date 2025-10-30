Slot’s title win with ‘Klopp’s team’ is misplaced Liverpool criticism after Klopp failed to

Jamie O’Hara argues that Liverpool boss Arne Slot won the Premier League title with “Jurgen Klopp’s team”, but not even Jurgen Klopp won the Premier League with Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Slot is now a genuine Premier League sack race contender, just months after winning the title, as his side have lost six of their last seven games across all competitions.

Liverpool’s abysmal form: The story

6 losses already this season; only 9 in total during 2024/25

14 Premier League goals conceded — more than Everton and the same as Man Utd, Leeds, Brentford, and Fulham

Since September 27, Liverpool have lost the most games (6) across Europe’s top five leagues

have lost the most games (6) across Europe’s top five leagues 3-0 EFL Cup defeat to Crystal Palace was the first time Liverpool lost a domestic cup match at Anfield by three goals without scoring since 1934

Liverpool won the Premier League title at a canter last season, and until being knocked out by the eventual winners in the last 16 of the Champions League, they were in a strong position to challenge for the quadruple.

Expected to retain their crown after spending over £400million in the summer transfer window, the Reds have shocked everyone with their dramatic downturn in performances, and currently sit seventh in the Premier League.

New £100m+ signings Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz have struggled to adapt, with their only truly successful new addition arguably being Hugo Ekitike, who remains Slot’s second-choice striker behind Isak.

Liverpool’s hierarchy didn’t heavily back Slot in his first transfer window after replacing club legend Jurgen Klopp, but after proving himself as an elite manager, he was given an unprecedented budget.

Now that Slot is struggling after buying “his players” and moving away from the foundations laid by his predecessor, the knives are out — among pundits and supporters alike.

Slot won with ‘Jurgen Klopp’s team’ — when Klopp didn’t

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara got into a debate with a Liverpool supporter on Sky Sports News on Thursday, claiming that “we’re now seeing what Arne Slot is like as a manager” after being carried to the title by “Klopp’s team.”

“It was Jurgen Klopp’s side, though,” O’Hara said. “It was Jurgen Klopp’s team.”

After being told that Slot had changed the style of play to a more composed approach, O’Hara replied: “Well, it’s gone out the window because Arne Slot has brought in his own players, and we’re now seeing Arne Slot’s real identity of his team — the team that won the league.

“I get it. I understand. He tweaked things and defensively they were better, but it was Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“The mentality of that group of players was from Jurgen Klopp — what it meant to play for Liverpool, what it meant to defend, what it meant to be disciplined, what it meant to play for that badge. That’s all gone out the window because you’ve got new players.

“I know that takes time, and you’re right, there’s been a big change, but he won the league with Jurgen Klopp’s team.

“This is his side, and now we’re seeing what Arne Slot is like as a manager — and he’s struggling.”

The Liverpool fan made a valid point in response: not even Klopp could win the Premier League with Klopp’s team.

A confused O’Hara countered that Klopp won every trophy possible at Liverpool — but the reality is that the German only won the Carabao Cup with this group of players.

Indeed, since restructuring the midfield, Klopp never won another Premier League or Champions League title — yet Slot did, at the first attempt.

So the argument that Slot only won the league because it was “Klopp’s team” doesn’t really hold up, when the manager who built that team couldn’t deliver it himself.

🚨 Arne Slot on team selection: “I haven’t changed my mind after the game”. “Even with our starters we have struggled to find a result against Crystal Palace as well”. pic.twitter.com/JtFki6hceA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 30, 2025

O’Hara is right about one thing: Slot is under pressure

O’Hara continued: “He’s got a massive week coming up. They’ve got Aston Villa, then Real Madrid and Manchester City — big games.

“They’ve lost six out of seven, which you can have a laugh with, but that’s a bit of a joke. It’s Liverpool Football Club, and they expect to be competing at the highest level. If he loses another three games, who says he gets to Christmas?

“Seriously, Liverpool have got to win the league — that’s their job.

“They’ve already lost games they should be winning. They’ve not performed, and now they’ve got tough fixtures ahead.

“They’ve lost tonight, and if they get beat by Villa at the weekend, that’s another result gone. Then they’ve got Real Madrid, then Man City. All of a sudden, you’re staring at eight or nine defeats in two months. Your job’s under pressure.”

Liverpool’s horrendous form, coupled with Slot effectively conceding the Carabao Cup tie with his team selection against Crystal Palace, does put the Dutch head coach under real pressure to turn things around.

Slot being sacked still feels unlikely at this stage, but if there are no signs of improvement — or if it becomes clear he can’t steady the ship — there will be some very awkward questions.

After all, football is a ruthless business.

