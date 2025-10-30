According to reports, Arne Slot has ‘made a move’ to offload a Liverpool star to Real Madrid for a ‘ridiculously low fee’, while another ‘deal is ready’.

Liverpool have descended into a crisis at the start of this season, suffering six losses from their last seven matches in all competitions.

It appears that the Reds have made too many changes in a short time, which was arguably not needed after they won their 20th Premier League title at a canter last season.

Head coach Slot got more out of Jurgen Klopp’s squad than his predecessor last season as Liverpool won the Premier League, though there has been a huge squad overhaul this summer.

Liverpool were comfortably this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe as they invested over £400m on signings to fill the void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Harvey Elliott, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz.

READ: Slot ‘going mad’ at Liverpool and ‘could be gone’ after next three games



Liverpool made several statement signings as they landed Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

Despite this, Liverpool’s performances have massively fallen below expectations this season as they have slipped from first to seventh in the Premier League table.

This means there could be more squad changes in 2026, with Ibrahima Konate, who is the most valuable footballer who could become a free agent in 2026, among those who could leave.

Konate has been heavily linked with Real Madrid in recent months as they are in the market for a new centre-back, though a report in Spain claims the La Liga giants have had a ‘complete reversal’ on the defender as head coach Xabi Alonso has ‘not been convinced’.

The report claims Slot is also not sold on Konate as he ‘wants’ Liverpool to sell him in January and he could leave for a ‘ridiculously low fee’.

The report adds:

Faced with the real risk of Konaté leaving for free in June 2026, Arne Slot has made his move. The Dutch manager, aware that he needs to lighten the squad and generate revenue, is trying to convince Xabi Alonso to take the centre-back for a ridiculously low fee. ‘Konaté’s market value is estimated at around €55 million, but Slot would be willing to let him go for just €30 million in the winter transfer window. This emergency sale would allow Liverpool to receive a significant sum before the player can negotiate as a free agent starting in January.’

Mo Salah could also leave Liverpool in the coming months as he has been a shadow of his best self at the start of this campaign after being the standout player in the Premier League last term.

Salah remains linked with a potential move to the Saudi Pro League and journalist Graeme Bailley claims their £150m contract offer remains on the table.

He told The Boot Room: “Mo Salah and Pro League links won’t go away, but he doesn’t want them to; he will end up in Saudi Arabia one day.

“I can confirm that the Saudis’ offer to Salah is an open one, the deal is ready for him as and when he wants it.

“They are not talking to him now, and haven’t talked to him or Liverpool about a deal in January; they don’t really need to, they are ready when he is.”