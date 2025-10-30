Who should take over if Arne Slot can't halt Liverpool's slump?

If Liverpool’s current form continues and they decide to sack Arne Slot, who should be the Reds’ next manager?

Slot is currently reeling off the back of a spell in which his side have lost six of their last six games. There is no denying it – it’s CRISIS time. Even Jamie Carragher says so.

We’re all expecting Liverpool to get their s*** together any time now, and they could beat Aston Villa and Real Madrid at Anfield in the next week and everything will be sound.

But that belief is fading with each passing defeat, the latest of which Slot invited by fielding a woefully-weakened team in the Carabao Cup against Crystal Palace.

What if six becomes seven against Villa? Then Real give them a kicking in the Champions League?

At some point, it might be time to consider the prospect of a change of manager. Some already are.

If Liverpool do sack Slot, who should be next?

They could return to Jurgen Klopp if the German, currently enjoying a cushy gig with Red Bull, is up for bailing out his former side.

Or perhaps the Reds will ask Klopp’s former assistant Pep Lijnders to do an Arteta: leave Pep Guardiola’s side at Manchester City to return to his former club and make them great again.

If not Klopp, then Steven Gerrard might get the sentimental vote, but if Liverpool are looking for someone who has enjoyed more success at Premier League level, Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner look ready to step up from Bournemouth and Crystal Palace respectively.

Xavi and Gareth Southgate are both available. So to is Zinedine Zidane, who we are obliged to include in any next manager feature despite the fact he is clearly not looking for work, unless the France job becomes available.