Levy ‘will find new Tottenham boss’ as Postecoglou is tipped for sack after failing to ‘overcome adversity’

Former Crystal Palace chairman Daniel Levy would be shocked if Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is “still in a job” if he fails to win the Europa League.

Spurs recovered well from being knocked out of the Carabao Cup semi-finals and FA Cup fourth round in the same week in early February by beating Manchester United and Ipswich Town in the Premier League in back-to-back victories.

However, their inconsistency has reared its head again this season with a 1-0 defeat at home to Manchester City last week before another 1-0 loss to AZ Alkmaar in their first leg of the Europa League last 16 on Thursday.

And that has heaped pressure on Postecoglou once again as Tottenham fans were hoping they could now push on to a more respectable position in the Premier League and have a chance of winning the Europa League.

Spurs are currently 13th in the Premier League and Jordan would be surprised if Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy doesn’t replace Postecoglou if they fail to win the Europa League after their poor showing in another competitions.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “This is a moment in time, it’s not reflective of Tottenham Hotspur because it’s not their staple diet.

“People look at Tottenham Hotspur besides their own fans and think it’s a good club to be involved with. Yes you’ve got the stigma of what people perceive Daniel Levy to be or not to be.

“The fact is they still spend a hundred-odd million plus on transfer fees most seasons and most managers with a few exceptions would bite your arm off for a job like that.

MORE TOTTENHAM COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Liverpool ‘absolutely deserved’ PSG victory and ‘lightweight’ Spurs players slammed for ‘hiding’

👉 The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Identify the Prem and Champions League club badges…

👉 Postecoglou hints at some good news after miserable night for Tottenham in Alkmaar

“So they’ll find a replacement for Ange Postecoglou. Whether it’s the right one, whether it gets you in the right direction and whether Daniel Levy will continue to make appointment without winning anything, who knows.

“But I would be surprised if you finish 13th in the league, you get knocked out of the cup competitions – besides the credible performance in the League Cup – if he’s still in a job.

“That’s not me talking him out of a job, that’s not me suggesting I want him fired I think it’s the reality of looking at two years and yes the football manager will want you to price in nuance and context and say ‘I’ve had this and I’ve had that and I’ve had the other.’

“But that’s what top managers are paid to do, is overcome adversity.”

Stan Collymore described Postecoglou’s demeanour against AZ Alkmaar as “miserable” with his side matching the Tottenham boss’ body language.

Collymore told Caught Offside: “Spurs’ performance against AZ Alkmaar was a mirror of his demeanour, which is rather miserable. His reactions in the media will be seen by his players, and it has an effect on them, and as a result, I have no doubt that his body language and demeanour contributed to Spurs’ lacklustre performance in Alkmaar.”