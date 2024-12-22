16 Conclusions from Spurs 3-6 Liverpool: Salah, Diaz, Szoboszlai and Kulusevski dazzle above the shod

Spurs’ utter commitment to their brand of nonsense continues to strike brave new ground, with the irredeemable Angeballers having now scored 10 goals across their last three home games yet been soundly beaten in two of those games and had an alarmingly impressive stab at losing the other. Liverpool, meanwhile, are galloping gleefully towards the title despite towards the end allowing themselves to be dragged ever so slightly down to their opponent’s level.

1. Gary Neville put forward the suggestion in the closing stages here that it might be worth simply giving Spurs residency of the 4.30pm Sunday slot for the rest of the season. Those of us tasked with finding 16 things to say about that fixture most weeks can surely heartily agree.

But while it’s tempting to make this all about Spurs – because let’s face it, everything is in fact always about Spurs – we really must start with Liverpool.

It’s easy – and fun, and we’ll get there, we promise – to get distracted by the sheer relentless p*ss-take clown-car efforts of Spurs, both in the way they barely even competed in this match and in the ‘entertaining’ way they finally got involved long after it was all over, but for the first 35 minutes or so here Liverpool were close to perfection.

2. Yes, Spurs are not a team against which you need particularly complicated ideas, especially in their current reduced state. You know everything you need to know just by looking at that teamsheet and that manager. No matter how badly they might be playing they can hurt you; no matter how well they might be playing they can be hurt.

Liverpool struck a perfect balance. The eye is naturally drawn to the speed and zip of the attacking play. Of the patterns of Salah and Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz, of the string-pulling of Dominic Szoboszlai, a man who spent 90 minutes here seemingly not fully believing his luck in finding himself, once again, 30-odd yards from goal with no opponent within 10 yards of him.

They scored twice in that blistering 40-minute onslaught and could have had twice that at least. They had 10 shots in the first half-hour; Spurs, for all their belated involvement as an attacking threat after the contest was over, managed only nine across the 90.

That Spurs number perhaps points to what was truly the most impressive thing about Liverpool in that opening spell, the element that has perhaps even more relevance for future games against less proudly and determinedly unserious football teams: the way that Spurs frontline was shut down.

Salah and co. dominating a defence containing one-fifth of its first-choice components and in which the only halfway reassuring presence is provided by an 18-year-old, playing out of position, who a month ago had never started a Premier League game really isn’t a great surprise.

But the speed with which Spurs were squeezed out and run over when they did vernture up the pitch was immense. The ease with which Spurs’ rare attacks in that time were not just halted unfussily but used as launchpads for another swift counter-attack was stunning to watch.

Spurs’ contribution to their own despair cannot be entirely ignored, but we struggle to think of a more complete performance front to back than Liverpool produced in that period.

Football being football, Spurs being Spurs, Liverpool then gifted them a route back into the game with the Spursiest defending of the lot, but we’ll get to that later.

3. The first Liverpool goal already felt well overdue by the time it arrived, and the manner was largely unsurprising too. It can sometimes seem futile to even attempt a tactical analysis of Angeball, but they had set up noticeably narrow here, with both Pedro Porro and Djed Spence tucking in and no great width further forward either.

We’re going to file that one under ‘bold strategy’. And it didn’t pay off. We suppose the idea, such as it was, involved stopping Salah or Alexander-Arnold or Diaz or Robertson occupying the half-spaces and picking Spurs off from there.

But the thing with those players is that they’re all quite handy in wider places anyway. Especially Alexander-Arnold, who doesn’t really need acres of space and hours of time to pick out a world-class cross but was nevertheless provided with both for Diaz’s opening goal.

A strong contender, too, for the most ‘it just had to be him’ opening goal of any game ever played given what happened in this fixture last season.

4. The second goal was again a combination of slick Liverpool play meeting precious little resistance, with Alexis Mac Allister almost apologetically nodding home having glanced around the six-yard box and discovered to his enormous surprise that no Spurs defender was to be found in attendance.

It was embarrassingly poor from Spurs of course, but one could have plenty of sympathy with the players out there who are largely blameless pawns in a wider game, footballers who have been badly let down by their club and their manager and also very specifically today the players in front of them in this team in finding themselves so ruinously exposed.

5. The role of the two midfields in this match is easy to sideline given the wall-to-wall insanity of what was unfolding in front of each goal. We’ve touched on it above, but it deserves its own entry; it was key to the whole enterprise. Liverpool won the midfield battle more compellingly than any other contest on the field. And crucially for Postecoglou and Spurs, there is less mitigation to be found here in the shape of personnel.

Szoboszlai operating in front of a Gravenberch-Mac Allister pivot against James Maddison doing likewise ahead of Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr shouldn’t produce an outcome as one-sided as this.

Liverpool’s midfielders were quicker in deed and thought, more committed, more energised and more decisive. Despite the more obvious horrors occurring elsewhere, here is where the contest was decided.

6. Then the most unexpected thing happened. Spurs scored. Shouldn’t actually be that unexpected an event, given nobody in the league does that particular thing more often or to less tangible overall effect than Spurs. But still. It really didn’t seem like it was going to happen here.

But Liverpool went as Spurs as Spurs for a brief moment. Alexander-Arnold spent most of the first half showcasing his best traits but still found time here for his worst with a nasty pass that put Mac Allister under pressure. He was weak in the challenge against Dejan Kulusevski – a man who would ludicrously end up a genuine man-of-the-match contender in a 6-3 defeat – while James Maddison’s shot was made to look more unstoppably precise than it actually was by Alisson standing lead-footed to watch it past him.

7. It’s hard to make a serious point about this Spurs performance and its inherent clown-car f*ckwittery, but if there is one it is perhaps this. On an afternoon when they were absolutely takne to school by a vastly better and infinitely less stupid team, they nevertheless found themselves with two scarcely deserved but undeniably real opportunities to place that team under significant stress – here at 2-1 and having somehow dragged themselves back to 5-3 with 10 minutes to go – and on both those occasions simply donated their opponents another goal almost instantly.

8. Okay, ‘simply donated’ is perhaps harsh. Both goals were well worked, but like all six goals contained at least some degree of entirely avoidable self-sabotage. It barely needs highlighting after a 6-3 defeat, but it was once again a game in which the absolute inability of Tottenham to manage a game or recognise when its key moments have arrived was to the fore. It’s been present in both defeat and victory over the last few weeks but rarely more so than here.

Alexander-Arnold possesses a wicked ability to deliver a long pass, but here needed only a long ball and subsequent flick-on to leave Liverpool, in the final added minute of a first half Spurs were about to get out of with the match somehow alive, with a four-on-two break that was duly and expertly rounded out.

There was an obvious gulf in class for so much of this match, but frequently the most eye-catching difference was one of awareness and really quite basic intelligence.

9. Liverpool’s two quick-fire goals in the second half to take Salah clear at the top of the Premier League goalscoring charts were more of the same really. Undeniably beautiful and slick Liverpool football, but an unavoidable sense of that football being made to look better than it was by the sheer befuddled incompetence of the attempts to stop it.

Salah’s numbers grow ever more ridiculous, though. Two goals to take him clear in the Golden Boot, two assists to secure the double-double of 10 goals and 10 assists before the season is halfway done.

It’s always possible to find other reasons and other factors and other players to praise for Liverpool being where they are. But while it’s long stopped being in any way a revealing thing to state it still does need saying that Salah is the most critical component of it all.

Seven shots and three key passes are wild numbers to be recording away from home against a team who, when the season began, would have been considered a genuine rival.

10. Wilder still, though, is that those Salah numbers were almost matched by both Luis Diaz (seven shots, two key passes) and Szoboszlai (six, one) as Liverpool carved poor old Spurs apart on the regular. It did rather leave Cody Gakpo looking a bit like the opening batter who nicks off for nought early on in a total of 823/7d. He’s Ollie Pope, is what we’re saying here. At least he got booked so that there is at least a tangible reminder that he was involved in a game where pretty much every other forward on both sides got something out of their afternoon.

11. Salah won’t have scored many easier goals and at this point of the game it really did appear to be a case of just how many Liverpool felt like scoring.

It had, in truth, a similar feel by this point to Spurs themselves at Southampton last week. Spurs took their foot off the gas and coasted to a 5-0 win without adding a goal in the second half and Liverpool just slightly lowered their levels from this point as well.

That’s completely understandable, if slightly disappointing for those of us who would very much like to see records sent tumbling. No score felt out of reach at this point, and while Liverpool deciding to preserve energy for the many varied and greater battles ahead made just as much sense here as Spurs’ own thinking did a week ago, we’re still annoyed about it.

12. Especially as here that slight drop-off from the champions-in-waiting allowed Spurs to make the scoreline far more flattering than it ought have been. Here we find parallels with the Chelsea game a fortnight ago, in which Spurs suffered the most 4-0 of 4-3 defeats.

For extra irritation value, the two crack-papering goals Spurs scored were excellent. They really are a pack of pricks, this Spurs team. They can’t even get thrashed properly. Kulusevski, who is having a genuinely brilliant season and deserves more than any other Spurs player to be playing for a proper football team rather than this failed experiment, volleyed home superbly before Dominic Solanke showed strength and composure to score against his former side.

What made these goals at least halfway palatable was the deserving nature of the scorers. Solanke’s all-round contribution to this Spurs team is under-rated and under-appreciated; it’s hard to begrudge him a junk piece of stat-paddery in the goals column. And Kulusevski right now is without caveat or question simply one of the best players in the division.

13. For the briefest moment it was impossible to avoid the thought of ‘FFS, what if they make this 5-4?’ because it really did seem possible for a moment there. But the alacrity with which Liverpool put out that fire before it could really start only served to remind us all of what was happening: Spurs’ ‘comeback’, such as it was, always remained in Liverpool’s gift to allow or shut down.

For the second time in the match, when the prospect of genuine mild peril surprisingly re-emerged, Liverpool were able to quell it in a moment. They really could have scored as many goals as they wanted to here, and we are greatly if greedily annoyed with them that they decided six would be sufficient when other sillier and funnier numbers remained so thoroughly available.

14. Where it leaves these teams is interesting. There was a quick and understandable attempt from remaining Ange Postecoglou apologists and loyalists to portray this all as a largely unavoidable consequence of factors outside his control. That Liverpool were simply too good and Spurs too short in bodies and experience.

There’s mitigation certainly in the defensive injury list, although Ange cannot be excused blame entirely here given his own role in Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven being rushed off and back on to that list just before the busiest time of the season.

But it is also just generally too easier a wriggle off the hook for Postecoglou to be allowed to even attempt to “the-way-we-play-mate” his way out of it. Everton have Dyched their way to goalless draws against Arsenal and Chelsea this week. Liverpool have dropped recent points against both Newcastle and Fulham.

Liverpool are an excellent side but this was not the mission impossible Postecoglou’s team made it look.

15. What Postecoglou undoubtedly did get right, however, was in looking at this week’s games and putting all his eggs in the Carabao basket. He is desperately short of players right now and what he believes is currently his best (least worst?) XI started on Thursday and again today. That was always asking a lot, but Spurs and Ange – through their own obvious strengths and equally glaring weaknesses – do look much more like a cup side than a league one.

Two funny things there, of course. First, what a mortifying day this turned out to be for Manchester United; slapped 3-0 at home by Bournemouth and then forced to watch what a proper team does to the very Spurs team they had lost so cartoonishly against three days earlier. The second is that Postecoglou’s very correct prioritising of the Carabao at the possible expense of a humiliating collapse against Liverpool in the league is that he now gets two more games against them in the cup.

Liverpool will be more inclined to make changes for those games, but we wonder whether Arne Slot might look at this game, at a first leg in the first week of January when Spurs will still be similarly depleted to today, at a second leg in the first week of February when several missing men may have returned and wonder whether his best bet isn’t to just go full strength in the first leg and sort it all out there and then. There just seems no reason to risk allowing the second leg to be of any importance at all when Spurs have shown here – even at something close to their worst – that they remain capable of inflicting damage of their own.

16. But the whole framing of that situation sums up the trajectories of these two clubs over the last six years better than most. For Spurs, the Carabao Cup semi-final already carries outsized importance. For Liverpool, it will barely be in their thoughts over a festive period where they should expect to cement their dominance at the top of the table and steel themselves for a title race which now, intoxicatingly, contains absolutely no Manchester City whatsoever. It is the bountifully talented but – compared to Liverpool – callow and fragile Arsenal and Chelsea with whom they now do battle.

They should absolutely expect to come out on top in that fight. And they’ll probably also do so in the Carabao without even really trying or caring. It might be they just have to settle for 6-3 as only an aggregate score in that one.