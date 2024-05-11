Arsenal standout Kai Havertz has lauded head coach Mikel Arteta, who has managed to “boost his confidence” as this season has progressed.

Havertz left Chelsea to join Arsenal during last summer’s transfer window for a fee in the region of £65m.

“He has developed my game a lot…”

The Gunners were mocked at the time for spending such a significant fee on Havertz as he had struggled to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge. Some also argued that Arsenal should have used this money to sign a new striker.

The Germany international made a sluggish start to this season but he has flourished since Arteta started operating him as a No.9 ahead of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

Havertz has eight goals and five assists in his last 12 Premier League appearances for Arsenal. Across all competitions, he has 19 goal involvements in his 49 appearances across all competitions.

The 24-year-old has says Arteta “boosted his confidence” by telling him that “he should be confident on the opponent’s box”.

“If I should pick one it’s that I should be confident in the opponent’s box. He told me that lots of times and I think it boosted my confidence,” Havertz said during his appearance on Saturday Social.

“He has developed my game a lot. He changed my vision of football completely and taught me things I never knew before and other small details.

“Every small little detail on the pitch is important and every player has to fill his role 100% otherwise you’re not going to be successful.”

Havertz is likely to start for Arsenal against Man Utd on Sunday. Ex-Premier League manager Harry Redknapp has made his prediction for the match and he suspects that “it might be more” than 3-0 to the Gunners.

“There’s no way to sugar-coat it, Manchester United have reached rock bottom,” Redknapp said in his column for BetVictor.

“I know you can point to the injury situation but that was shambolic at Crystal Palace the other night, it could have been five or six if Palace really wanted it. This side are just so easy to play against and to create chances against.

“Arsenal are playing so well at the minute. It could have been six or seven against Bournemouth, every player looks bang on it. The only problem for them, is that it doesn’t matter what they do if Manchester City keep winning.

“I just don’t see anything but an Arsenal win. United give up so much space in midfield and that’s the Gunners’ strength with Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice in there. 3-0 but it might be more.”

When asked for his one to watch,” Redknapp added: “United were linked to Rice a couple of years ago, how they would like to have him now! He could well dominate the midfield in this one.”

