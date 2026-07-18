Arsenal make ‘mega bid’ for Premier League star with Rice ‘pulling the strings’

Arsenal have made a ‘mega bid’ to sign Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers with Declan Rice having an influence, according to reports.

The Gunners were crowned Premier League champions last season as Mikel Arteta led them to their first English top-flight title in 22 years.

Arsenal were given a huge boost to their finances by reaching the Champions League final too, where they lost on penalties to French side Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners have a very good squad already but most critics last campaign picked out the left wing position and attack in general as areas for them to improve,

And it looks like Arsenal have the same opinion with Arsenal recently reaching an agreement to sign Greece international Christos Tzolis from Belgian side Club Brugge.

Arsenal are still looking to sign a versatile attacker who can play all over attack with Aston Villa’s Rogers fitting the bill.

READ: Newcastle under increased threat with Guimaraes to Arsenal ‘close enough’

Journalist Ben Jacobs revealed earlier this week that Arsenal are ‘set to bid’ for Rogers with a transfer now ‘expected to accelerate’ towards a conclusion now the World Cup is almost over.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Arsenal set to bid for Morgan Rogers after holding talks with both the player and Aston Villa. Club-to-club negotiations expected to accelerate following the World Cup. Arsenal also continue to explore Julian Alvarez.

‘Player has made no secret of his desire to join Barcelona, but Andrea Berta is also in contact with former club Atletico Madrid. Although Atletico Madrid don’t wish to sell, they are currently more inclined to do business with a non-La Liga rival.

‘Barcelona haven’t ruled out making a new bid, though. There are provisions for select #UCL clubs to secure Alvarez for less than €500m clause. Bournemouth’s Junior Kroupi is another profile on Arsenal’s list, and appreciated by Spurs and several other top clubs.

READ: Arsenal prepare bid for second Aston Villa star to replace Saliba after Berta rethink

‘Bournemouth hoping to keep for at least another season. Arsenal’s Bradley Barcola appreciation remains, but #LFC more active currently. PSG could still become open to a sale this summer, as previously reported.’

Jacobs added on Friday: ‘Morgan Rogers is Arsenal’s top target and club-to-club talks are already underway, as revealed yesterday. ‘

Arsenal make Morgan Rogers bid?

And now an account on X made up of ‘five elite reporters’ and over 700k followers insists that Arsenal have now made a ‘mega bid’ to sign Rogers with Arsenal midfielder Rice ‘pulling the strings’.

The account said: ‘EXCLUSIVE BOMBSHELL ALERT 8AM Saturday! @Arsenal have just SLAMMED in a BRAND NEW MEGA-BID for Morgan Rogers… & Declan Rice is pulling the STRINGS behind the scenes in this transfer DRAMA!!!’

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