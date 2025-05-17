According to reports, Arsenal have encountered a ‘stumbling block’ in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon sensation Viktor Gyokeres.

The Gunners have underperformed this season as they are likely to finish second in the Premier League for the third consecutive year.

Arsenal have been hit by injuries this season, but their performances have not been good enough as they have been pretty toothless in attack.

Mikel Arteta’s side are crying out for a new striker after they failed to sign one in January and last summer, but they are set to put this right during the next transfer window.

Arsenal have been linked with several potential targets, with Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko mooted as their leading options.

READ: Premier League prize money table revealed with Liverpool breaking Manchester City record



Gyokeres has been superb for Sporting Lisbon over the past two seasons as he is a standout contender to be Europe’s leading scorer in 2025.

The former Coventry City star has 52 goals and 13 assists in his 50 appearances this season, but a report has suggested he is ‘all Arsenal’s’ if they pay £60m.

Arsenal are reportedly favouring Gyokeres after Arteta and new sporting director butted heads over their transfer strategy, but they still have hurdles to overcome.

A report from Football Transfers provides a ‘major update’ on the Gyokeres saga as Sporting Lisbon have ‘set a new condition’ for Arsenal.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arteta should quit if he can’t show respect and Newcastle v Chelsea coverage shows sportswashing works

👉 ‘Arrogant’ Arsenal star, five Man Utd flops, only one Spurs man in ‘Big Eight’ Worst XI of 2024/25

👉 Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats



Arsenal are said to ‘remain determined to finalise a deal’ for ‘priority’ Gyokeres, but this new condition ‘poses a possible stumbling block’.

Sporting Lisbon have reportedly ‘stipulated that the vast majority of Gyokeres’ potential transfer fee must be paid within two years’ and the stiker ‘will not engage in any disputes over the payment structure due to his appreciation of the club’.

This means ‘Arsenal will be required to agree to Sporting’s terms or they risk someone else finalising a deal for Gyokeres from under their nose’.

Despite reports suggesting otherwise, Arteta is insistent that he and Berta are aligned on Arsenal’s transfer plans.

He explained: “If [disagreements] happen, that means that we cannot explain ourselves well enough and we are not clear enough on what we want, and I guarantee you that hasn’t happened.

“It didn’t happen in five-and-a-half years with Edu and I guarantee you [the same] with Andrea. They are good to say: “Mikel, look this and this is what we need,” and I say go for it and do it.

“If not it’s because I will ask that many questions and we will do so much work that it will be so evident that this is what we don’t have to do, it’s not going to fit.

“We have learned a lot, some of them that have worked really well and others not and that’s for the ones as well that we have to learn so well to make sure that we make the right calls but we are all human beings and fortunately nobody’s got a crystal ball here!”