Chelsea rocked as €60m winger ready to join Newcastle as ‘Anthony Gordon replacement’

Real Betis winger Abde Ezzalzouli, who is a Newcastle United and Chelsea target

Chelsea are unlikely to be able to bring Abde Ezzalzouli to Stamford Bridge, with a report claiming that the Real Betis winger wants to join Newcastle United instead following the impending departure of Anthony Gordon.

Gordon is leaving Newcastle and will join Barcelona in a deal worth £69million.

The England international is one of the best left-wingers in the Premier League, and Newcastle need a replacement.

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle believe that Abde Ezzalzouli would be suitable for Eddie Howe’s side.

Like Gordon, Ezzalzouli is a left-winger and was in fine form this season.

The Morocco international winger scored 15 goals and gave 13 assists in 43 matches in all competitions for Betis this season.

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The reliable transfer news outlet has reported that there is interest in Ezzalzouli from Chelsea, too.

Chelsea owners, BlueCo, have ‘shown interest in Ezzalzouli’, and so have Manchester City owners, City Football Group.

Everton and Aston Villa, too, are said to be keen on the former Barcelona winger, who has a release clause of €60million (£52m, $70m) in his contract at Betis.

Chelsea target Abde Ezzalzouli wants to join Newcastle United

However, according to TEAMtalk, Newcastle believe that they will be able to sign the winger as a ‘dream Anthony Gordon replacement’.

READ MORE: Anthony Gordon to Barcelona could spark five transfer domino effect involving Liverpool and Arsenal

Newcastle, who endured a disappointing 2025/26 campaign under manager Eddie Howe, have been ‘carrying out extensive work on Ezzalzouli for several months’.

The Magpies have now ‘accelerated’ their pursuit of the Betis star, with Gordon now leaving St. James’ Park.

The report has added: ‘TEAMtalk can reveal Ezzalzouli’s camp are fully open to the prospect of a move to St James’ Park, with the winger attracted by Newcastle’s long-term project and the opportunity to play in the Premier League.’

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