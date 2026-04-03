According to reports, Chelsea have performed a U-turn on Enzo Fernandez’s future, with two more players tipped to leave after him.

Fernandez has been one of Chelsea’s better players this season, but he may be more trouble than he’s worth.

The Blues captain has openly spoken out against Chelsea’s hierarchy and head coach Liam Rosenior in recent weeks, while he has opened the door to an exit amid interest from Real Madrid.

Man City have also been linked with a bold move for the World Cup winner, while it was reported last month that Chelsea were keen to ward off rivals by offering the midfielder a bumper new contract.

However, Chelsea‘s stance on Fernandez now appears to have changed, with a report from The Guardian claiming they have been ‘unimpressed’ by his recent outbursts.

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The report claims:

‘Chelsea are unimpressed with Fernández and some believe it would not be a disaster if he goes. ‘It would have to be a big fee – and Spanish sources say Madrid are not about to pay £100m – but it is hard to see how Chelsea benefit from keeping someone no longer aligned with their vision.’

And former Chelsea star Emmanuel Petit suspects Fernandez’s exit could only be the tip of the iceberg, with the pundit explaining why he thinks Cole Palmer and Moises Caicedo will also leave Stamford Bridge in the near future.

“A big, huge gap… this is the big difference between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain,” Petit told BetGoat.

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“We saw a Champions League team on the pitch in both games. The differences are huge between the two clubs. The sporting vision as well, you can see the difference. I think it was a humiliation.

“We were expecting some kind of reaction on the pitch, and after 10-15 minutes, the game was already over. Everything was wrong on the pitch, the players’ behaviour, the tactics, the substitutions.

“It’s a night to forget, to be honest with you. But you have to think about it with a lot of concentration and attention because I think you must use these kinds of games to change what is wrong in the club. To be honest with you, since the American owners arrived, only a few things have been right. Even the players feel lost.

“When you look at the faces, you know, straight after the game, the spine of the team, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer. When you look at their faces, they feel lost, thinking, ‘Am I right to stay at this club? Am I going to leave the club at the end of the season? I’m tired of what’s happening at the club’.

“Those guys want to win a trophy. We saw that last season. But this team should be among the best teams in the Premier League, but also in Europe, with the money they have spent and the players they have you should compete for the best prizes.

“After five years spending between £1.5 and 2 billion pounds on the transfer market, you have top players, but you don’t know how to play. You have no vision.”

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