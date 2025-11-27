Is football racist? Is Ian Wright right that the game isn’t ready for a black superstar?

Ian Wright's views on some perceptions of Jude Bellingham have re-ignited the issue of racism.

With racism in football refusing to f*** all the way off, we want to hear your views and your experiences on one of the thorniest issues in the game…

Racism and discrimination has been a blight on English football for far too long. And though decent strides have been made since the truly bleak days, there is still much to be done.

The treatment of Jude Bellingham by sections of the British press has given the issue recent prominence, with Ian Wright particularly outspoken on the matter.

Respect to Ian Wright for standing up for Jude Bellingham. pic.twitter.com/lpNDroVxl3 — EH (@EHcomps) November 20, 2025

The stats make for alarming reading. Kick It Out received 1,398 reports of discrimination last season, marking a continued rise from the previous campaign (1,332) and the highest figure ever recorded by the charity. Racism remains the most reported form of discrimination.

Here at F365, we have made efforts to call out racism in the football media when we see it, including recently around Bellingham; how Raheem Sterling was treated by the press; and the hypocrisy around the backlash to the abuse received Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho after the Euros in 2021. Obviously, there is always more we can all do…

So we want to get a flavour of what the handsome and learned F365ers think, how you perceive the issue, and how you might have encountered racism in football and the media.

Please take a moment to answer the six questions below…