Jamie Carragher has urged Slot to do something 'completely different' to fix Liverpool.

Jamie Carragher has told Arne Slot the Liverpool pairing “he’s got to try” as he urged the Reds manager to “put himself in the shoes of Carlo Ancelotti”.

Liverpool lost their fourth game on the bounce on Sunday, as Manchester United won their first game at Anfield for close to a decade to help plunge Slot’s side into a crisis, chiefly of their own making.

Bryan Mbeumo opened the scoring in the first minute for the visitors and Harry Maguire secured all three points for United with a late header after Cody Gakpo had drawn Liverpool level.

Slot made a series of attacking substitutions in what was a hail mary of a last 30 minutes, which saw Florian Wirtz and Curtis Jones as the supposedly defensively-minded pair in midfield behind a front four.

A number of Liverpool players have suffered dramatic slumps this season and of the £420m-worth of summer signings, only Hugo Ekitike has produced anything like the form their quality promised when they joined the club.

On Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Carragher claimed that Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and others signed in the off-season represented “Real Madrid signings” rather than the set typically associated with Liverpool.

“He NEEDS to make it work!” @Carra23 on what Liverpool and Arne Slot need to do differently 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/sccHPrPTzz — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 20, 2025

The Liverpool legend therefore suggested Slot should look to mimic what Ancelotti has done so brilliantly over the years, altering his formation and style to suit the brilliant footballers that are routinely signed by the big clubs he manages.

Carragher voted for a front four of Mohamed Salah on the right, Wirtz on the left and Ekitike playing behind Isak in the middle.

Explaining his selection, Carragher said: “We’re concentrating specifically on the attack. [Alexander] Isak and [Hugo] Ekitike, at some stage he’s got to try and make that work.

“I think Arne Slot almost has to be a Real Madrid manager. He should maybe put him himself in the shoes of Carlo Ancelotti, who – every summer – whether that was at Chelsea, Real Madrid or AC Milan, they would have a big money signing and he’d have to make it work.

“The perfect example is he wins the Champions League a few seasons ago with Karim Benzema as the striker – Ballon d’Or winner. Benzema goes to Saudi and he ends up playing [Jude] Bellingham as a false nine. It’s a completely different way of doing things.”