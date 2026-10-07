Liverpool are said to have their eye on the Premier League’s best-rated goalkeeper this season, given they are not presently in talks with Alisson to renew his contract.

The Reds are likely to see a few important players depart in the summer. Both Virgil van Dijk and Alisson are out of contract at the end of the season and there’s no sign that either are in talks to renew currently.

On Alisson, Fabrizio Romano has said: “Alisson is a special situation because for Alisson, Juventus were very interested around April, May, then Liverpool decided to continue with him, also not to lose another leader after Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and all the others who left in the summer transfer window.

“So, Liverpool activated the option for an extra season, 2007. Now, if they want to continue together, a new contract is needed.

“There is no option, no extra option in the contract, so let’s see what’s going to happen. At the moment, there are not active conversations between Alisson and Liverpool over a new deal.

“Let’s see. I think there could be movements in the summer 2027.”

With Alisson looking set to leave, though Giorgi Mamardashvili is also at Liverpool, reports in Spain suggest the Reds have Hull goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis in their sights.

Indeed, they’re said to be tracking his performances this season. At the moment, it seems they’ll like what they see, as the Hull stopper has three clean sheets to his name in five Premier League games, and is FotMob‘s highest keeper in the league this season – his 7.61 beating James Trafford’s 7.49.

Tzolakis is said to be valued by his current club at £40million, after they paid half of that to sign him from Olympiacos in the summer.

Liverpool are said to be analysing whether that is worth it, knowing they also have Mamardashvili to call upon as a potential starter next season.

Tottenham want Konstantinos Tzolakis

Liverpool are not the only side who are reported to be enamoured by Tzolakis following his great start in the Premier League.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that he’s one of the names being considered by Tottenham, who have had an awful start to the Premier League with Antonin Kinsky between the sticks.

After five games, Spurs are rock bottom of the league, having conceded eight goals in those games.

Some at the club are reportedly unconvinced by Kinsky being the man between the sticks for the long-term.

That’s why Tzolakis and Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen are being eyed. The report also touches on interest from Liverpool, but it states Hull don’t plan to make it easy for anybody to sign him given he’s only just arrived.

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