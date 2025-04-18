Ex-Liverpool boss Klopp demands three signings to reunite with Alexander-Arnold at Real Madrid

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is demanding three new signings to complete at stunning return to management at Real Madrid, according to reports.

Klopp was named as Red Bull’s global head of soccer in October in a surprise move for the German, which drew lots of criticism in his homeland.

The 57-year-old left Anfield in the summer after almost a decade in charge, during which he won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Club World Cup, Super Cup and two League Cups.

Former Liverpool boss Klopp officially joined Red Bull on January 1 and has set about overseeing the company’s network of clubs.

Revealing his reasoning for taking the job, Klopp said he hopes to be able to “figure out what is useful for football” in his new role.

But he could leave for a new role already with rumours that he is in line for Carlo Ancelotti’s job at Real Madrid if the Italian leaves the Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Real Madrid could end the season without winning a major trophy as they were knocked out of the Champions League by Arsenal on Wednesday, while they have fallen four points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.

They do still have a chance of winning La Liga, while they are in the final of the Copa del Rey – but there are now widespread reports that don’t expect Ancelotti to be at the club next season.

Spanish newspaper Sport reported earlier this week that ‘many agents have been pointing out in recent days that the Jurgen Klopp option is gaining momentum in the Bernabeu box’.

They added: ‘People close to [Real Madrid president] Florentino Perez are suggesting that the German is perhaps the only candidate who could fix this season’s tactical mess.

‘Klopp would be an impact signing, would have much more room to maneuver, and would perhaps be better able to handle the pressure of a club that only wants to win at any cost.’

And now Spanish website Defensa Central has claimed that former Liverpool boss Klopp is demanding three new signings if he is to accept the role at Real Madrid in the summer.

The report adds:

‘Jurgen Klopp’s name gains momentum to join Real Madrid after the team’s elimination against Arsenal. The German, who is currently not coaching, has always been liked by certain sectors of Madrid fans. ‘However, he would come with a series of conditions that would need to be accepted in the noble area of Chamartín. He would ask Florentino Perez for the arrival of a right-back, who will be Alexander-Arnold, a left-back, and a center-back. ‘These requests align with what the sports management proposes. In Valdebebas, after all, they know firsthand that they must strengthen the defensive line. Additionally, they want to bet on youth to rejuvenate that position. ‘Thus, it is easy to think that Klopp’s requests would not be viewed unfavorably within the Madrid institution.’

Despite Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk signing new two-year contracts at Anfield over the last week or so, Alexander-Arnold is widely expected to leave Liverpool at the end of June to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.