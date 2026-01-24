According to reports, Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has a ‘low price-tag’ as Arne Slot’s side hold talks with Spurs over a surprising transfer.

Robertson is at the heart of one of this window’s most unexpected transfers, with the Liverpool veteran looking increasingly likely to join Premier League rivals Spurs.

The Scotland international is regarded as one of the best left-backs to ever play for Liverpool, but he has suffered a fall from grace as he nears the end of his career.

The 32-year-old was a weak link in Liverpool’s title-winning side last term and Milos Kerkez joined the club as his long-term replacement last summer.

Robertson has actually had a fair amount of game time this season as Kerkez struggled in the opening few months of this campaign, but the summer arrival has stepped up in recent matches.

This means Robertson’s game time has been limited, with an exit always likely at some point this year as he is in the final year of his current contract.

It was initially assumed that Robertson would head to Europe for a new challenge, but Spurs are making a serious play to sign him this month. An update from Fabrizio Romano on Friday claimed talks are ‘advanced’, while Kostas Tsimikas could return to Liverpool from his loan stint at AS Roma to replace him.

Now, a fresh update from The Daily Mail has revealed the ‘low price-tag’ involved in this deal, with Robertson reportedly set to cost around £5m.

The report claims: ‘Tottenham and Liverpool are discussing a £5million package in the deal for Andy Robertson.

The Scotland captain is out of contract in the summer and was a target for Spurs regardless but they have accelerated plans owing to injuries and the need to have another experienced leader and winner in the dressing room.’

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge, meanwhile, has revealed five factors behind Tottenham’s decision to target Robertson.

‘Spurs need experience. Robertson is a proven winner. They have lost left-back Ben Davies to a serious ankle injury that requires surgery,’ Bridge said on Sky Sports.

‘The addition of another player in that position would mean Djed Spence could move over to his more natural position on the right.

‘Spurs also need more homegrown players in their squad. They are progressing to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

‘They signed 19-year-old left-back Souza from Santos this week but he is a development player.’

