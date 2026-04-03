Liverpool star Mohamed Salah could reportedly turn to a ‘lucrative alternative’ transfer on one condition as a Saudi Pro League move is in doubt.

During the international break, Salah and Liverpool announced that he will leave on a free transfer at the end of this season.

Salah does have a year running on his current Liverpool contract, but the two parties have decided that a free transfer in the summer is the right course of action following a difficult 2025/26 campaign.

The veteran forward was one of the best players in the Premier League last season as he helped Liverpool win their 20th title, but his form has dropped off a cliff last season.

Salah also butted heads with head coach Arne Slot after he was dropped to the bench, but his planned exit gives him time to have a proper farewell at the end of this season.

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Since his exit was announced, Salah has been linked with several European, Saudi Pro League and MLS clubs.

It has long been considered that a move to the Saudi Pro League was most likely for Salah, though this is now reportedly in doubt due to the ongoing conflict in Iran.

As per a report from Football Insider, this ‘new twist’ means a move to the Saudi Pro League could ‘collapse’, while Salah may move to MLS side Inter Miami instead as a ‘lucrative alternative’.

The report adds: ‘The Liverpool star, 33, has been sounded out about a move to Saudi Arabia in a mega-money deal, but any potential deal could collapse if the Iran war continues.

‘David Beckham’s Inter Miami are showing strong interest in the winger and are ready to offer Salah a lucrative alternative.’

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Club legend Steven Gerrard has explained why he thinks Salah leaving is in the “bests interests” of everyone at Liverpool.

“I think it’s in everyone’s best interests now,” Gerrard said on the Stick to Football podcast.

“The timing’s right in my opinion. He’s obviously had a disagreement with the manager, I don’t know at what level because he’s done the interview which I think he’ll regret further down the line.

“That told me that there was an issue there. I spoke to him around the time of that interview. It gave me the opportunity to say to him ‘you’ve been here for eight, nine years. You’ve been a king here. You’ve got this legacy, just go on your terms the right way.’ He was still a little bit emotional from the incident.

“He was in and out of the team at the time. He was upset. I just thought it would be a shame if he left in January. The relationship I’ve got with him; he’ll still have himself down as one of the best players in the world.

“I think that’s the reason why the fallout’s come, apart from that he was probably struggling with the transition of a manager saying you’re not starting today.”

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