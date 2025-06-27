Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has decided he ‘wants a new challenge’ amid interest from Real Madrid having been ‘disappointed’ with the Reds’ contract offer.

The transfer window has been going swimmingly for Liverpool, with Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz joining from Bayer Leverkusen for £29m and £116m respectively, while Armin Pecsi has joined as a backup goalkeeper for £1.5m and Milos Kerkez was announced as the club’s new left-back on Thursday after his £40m move from Bournemouth.

Jarell Quansah has moved to Bayer Leverkusen for £35m, increasing Liverpool’s pursuit of Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi to replace the 22-year-old, but sporting director Richard Hughes may now need to bring two new centre-backs to the club as Konate has decided he is ‘ready to leave’, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

The Guardian reported earlier this week that Liverpool ‘fear’ losing Konate in the coming months, as the ‘disappointed’ star ‘rejected’ Liverpool’s ‘initial’ contract ‘offer’.

Talks between Konate and Liverpool are said to have ‘stalled’, with one significant reason behind his decision to turn down FSG’s first offer.

The report explained:

‘Konate’s contract talks were delayed by Liverpool’s focus on negotiating with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk last season, with both signing new two-year deals in April before re-signing the Dutchman’s defensive partner became the club’s priority. ‘The 26-year-old is understood to be disappointed by the structure of Liverpool’s offer, with his representatives believed to be pushing for a higher basic wage after the offer was heavily based on meeting certain performance targets.’

The Foot Mercato report claims Konate is ready to do a Trent Alexander-Arnold and run down his contact by staying one more season before receiving favourable contract terms from Real Madrid or whichever other club decides to take up the option of signing him on a free transfer.

‘Liverpool feared an Alexander-Arnold scenario’ and ‘the Reds were right to be afraid’ as Konate ‘wants to change his air next summer’.

Hughes is desperate to avoid losing Konate for free and a report earlier this month insisted they’re desperate to ‘resolve his contract this summer’.

The report stated:

‘The Merseyside club are desperate for a resolution as soon as possible and will not wait until January for a decision – as the 26-year-old will then be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign sides. ‘Konate is still viewed as a key player at Liverpool and they are expected to advance contract negotiations in the upcoming weeks and months – with a final deadline set for the end of this summer window.’

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will be able to change Konate’s mind and get him to sign a new contract, or be able to attract buyers for the £51m-rated centre-back this summer so as not to lose him for nothing in 2026.

The ball is very much in Konate’s court.