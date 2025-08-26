According to reports, Manchester United have ‘taken drastic action’ to ‘complete’ three transfers, while a ‘surprise’ outcome for Jadon Sancho looms.

This summer transfer window has been a mixed bag for Man Utd, who have invested around £120m to sign Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon.

However, the Red Devils are still crying out for upgrades in other positions, with reports suggesting that their priority is to sign a new goalkeeper and a centre-midfielder in the coming days.

Any potential incomings likely hinge on exits, though Ruben Amorim‘s side are struggling to offload their unwanted talents as their clear desperation has impacted their negotiating power.

Marcus Rashford is currently the only member of United’s so-called ‘bomb squad’ to leave the Premier League giants in this window, as Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia are yet to move elsewhere.

Man Utd are also looking to offload Rasmus Hojlund following the arrival of Sesko, with reports speculating that a deal with Serie A giants Napoli will be completed ‘within 48 hours’.

To ‘complete’ transfers for Hojlund, Garnacho and Sancho over the line, a report from Football Insider claims the Red Devils have ‘taken drastic action’, with the club ‘slashing the asking prices of their big-name bomb squad to get exit deals over the line’.

Sancho’s future has been in doubt since returning to Man Utd following his unsuccessful loan spell at Chelsea, who paid a reported £5m penalty fee to opt out of a permanent deal.

The Englishman has subsequently been linked with several Premier League and European sides, with a move to AS Roma recently looking likely until he pulled the plug on the deal.

Despite this, Caught Offside are reporting that Sancho’s Man Utd ‘nightmare’ will soon be ‘over’ as an outcome is ‘expected’.

Following Sancho’s snub of Roma, Turkish giants Besiktas are said to be a ‘surprising late contender’ to secure his services.

‘Now, Besiktas have emerged as a surprising late contender. The Turkish giants are keen to capitalise on their extended transfer window, which remains open until September 12, long after most of Europe has closed business. ‘Besiktas have already reached an agreement with United over the transfer fee, meaning the move depends solely on Sancho’s decision. Should the winger give the green light, the deal could be wrapped up swiftly, handing Sancho the opportunity for a fresh start in Istanbul.’

Garnacho, meanwhile, is ‘expected’ to finalise a move to Chelsea at some point this week, with journalist Ben Jacobs confirming that ‘terms are in place’.

He said on X: ‘Chelsea expected to sign Alejandro Garnacho despite seeing multiple bids rejected. Clubs likely to reach an agreement this week. Terms in place with Garnacho.

‘#CFC focused on other outgoings as well, including Tyrique George to Roma.’