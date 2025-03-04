The Man Utd dressing room have been debating whether Ruben Amorim should drop Andre Onana as the Red Devils board ‘regret’ buying him, according to reports.

Man Utd are having a terrible time this season with the Red Devils currently 14th in the Premier League and a staggering 34 points behind leaders Liverpool.

The Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag at the end of October and replaced the Dutchman with Ruben Amorim – but the new Portuguese head coach has struggled to turn around their fortunes.

Man Utd have actually produced worse performances and displays since Amorim took charge with the players struggling to adjust to his playing style, philosophy and formation.

The Red Devils have particularly struggled to score with only five Premier League clubs scoring fewer goals than Man Utd this season – but the goalkeeping department has also been causing issues recently.

There have been rumours that Amorim is ready to make a change in net at the end of the season with a number of new goalkeepers being linked, including AC Milan’s Mike Maignan.

Onana has produced some fantastic pieces of goalkeeping to keep Man Utd in games this season but he has also become very error prone and Spanish publication Fichajes insists the Red Devils board ‘regret’ signing the Cameroonian.

The report adds:

‘False starts, mistakes in footwork and a palpable insecurity have put his continuity as a starter in doubt. What initially seemed like a strategic signing to reinforce the goal has now become one of the most questioned decisions of the recent transfer market. ‘Patience is running out at United. The lack of guarantees between the sticks has led the club to rethink its trust in Onana and to analyse possible solutions for next season. In the dressing room and among the fans, the debate about whether the Cameroonian should continue as the main goalkeeper is more alive than ever, and the pressure on him grows with each match. ‘The big problem for United is that finding a way out for Onana will not be easy. With a current contract and a high transfer fee, the club faces a difficult situation in which they must decide whether to continue to invest in him or look for a new goalkeeper who can restore stability to the Old Trafford goal.’

One player who Man Utd are interested in bringing to the club in the summer is Napoli striker Victor Osimhen – who is currently impressing on loan at Galatasaray – but journalist Ben Jacobs doubts if the Red Devils could afford a deal.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “It could become irrelevant whether Osimhen is open to Manchester United, if Manchester United can’t afford that deal. Right now it’s, financially, very difficult for Manchester United which is why, contrary to some suggestions, my understanding is (that) nothing is advanced yet. It can be both true that Victor Osimhen would like Manchester United and Manchester United simply can’t move for Osimhen.

“That’s kind of where we’re at, at the moment, because of Manchester United’s PSR position, the fact that they may not get any kind of European football, the fact that they’re coming off a season, financially speaking, where they haven’t had as much European broadcast revenue because they’re not in the Champions League.”