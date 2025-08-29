Fabrizio Romano has clarified Kobbie Mainoo's transfer stance as the Man Utd youngster seeks more minutes

Fabrizio Romano has moved to clarify Kobbie Mainoo’s transfer stance amid conflicting reports over his Manchester United future.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been the subject of strong speculation this week, with suggestions in The Mirror that he has told Man Utd he wants to quit permanently for a £50m move to Napoli.

The report claimed Antonio Conte’s Italian champions have a long-term contract ready for Mainoo, who views the Serie A club as the best place to develop.

According to The Mirror, United’s reluctance to sell stems from their regret at allowing Scott McTominay to leave last summer.

He joined Napoli for £25m and went on to become a key part of Conte’s title-winning team, even making the Ballon d’Or shortlist after an outstanding first season in Italy. Mainoo, it was claimed, wants to follow that path.

United have so far stood firm. The England international was an unused substitute for the first two Premier League games under Ruben Amorim and only started in the midweek EFL Cup defeat to Grimsby.

With competition for places intense, Mainoo’s frustration has grown, but the club insist he must fight for a role rather than leave. His current contract runs until 2027, though talks over an extension have stalled.

Gary Neville has made his feelings on the matter clear. Speaking on The Overlap, he said: “Kobbie Mainoo can’t leave. They haven’t got any midfielders! They can’t let him go.

“If they’re letting him go, they have to bring someone in. They can’t let him go!”

Romano has since addressed the situation, moving to counter the permanent exit narrative.

🚨 “Kobbie Mainoo has no intention to leave Man United on permanent deal despite reports, only loan in his view. Kobbie wants to go and play on regular basis, Man United keep blocking his exit.”

That clarification underlines the real source of tension. While Napoli’s interest is genuine and Mainoo is keen for regular football, his preference is for a temporary move, not a permanent break from Old Trafford.

The sticking point is United’s refusal to sanction a loan, mindful of their lack of depth and their experience with McTominay.

Mainoo remains highly rated at Old Trafford, having broken into the first team under Erik ten Hag and scored in the 2024 FA Cup final win over Manchester City.

But with Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte ahead of him, opportunities look scarce.