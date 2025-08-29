Man Utd star demands to ‘leave the club’ before the transfer deadline amid Real Madrid, Newcastle interest

Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is demanding a loan move before the transfer deadline with numerous clubs interested, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a poor start to the new season with Ruben Amorim’s men taking just one point from their opening two Premier League matches.

Mainoo did not feature in either of those matches with his one appearance so far coming against Grimsby Town in the League Cup as Man Utd lost on penalties to the League Two side.

The England international is seen as one of the best prospects Man Utd have produced in recent years but Amorim has struggled to fit him into his side.

And now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Mainoo has demanded that Man Utd allow him to leave on loan before the transfer window shuts on Monday.

Romano wrote on X: ‘BREAKING: Kobbie Mainoo makes clear to Man United that he wants to leave the club on loan this summer. The decision has been made and it’s only for a LOAN move, not for permanent exit. Kobbie wants to play regular football, he doesn’t want to leave #MUFC on permanent deal.’

Romano added on his YouTube channel: “Kobbie Mainoo went to Manchester United offices together with his agent and said directly to Manchester United I want to leave on loan.

“Kobbie Mainoo doesn’t want to leave Manchester United on permanent transfer, Kobbie Mainoo doesn’t want to leave the project, Kobbie Mainoo still loves the club but it’s a World Cup season and he needs to play.

“The answer Mainoo received from Manchester United was very clear: we don’t want you to go on loan or permanent transfer. Many clubs calling, over 15 clubs calling for loan deal of Kobbie Mainoo from Spain, from England, from Italy, Napoli called from Italy so several clubs calling.”

As we exclusively revealed earlier this week, Newcastle are interested in Mainoo, while Real Madrid and a number of other clubs are also believed to be monitoring the situation.

Earlier this week, Rio Ferdinand’s podcast co-host Joel Beya brought up Paul Scholes’ comments comparing Mainoo to Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane.

Beya said on the podcast: “Kobbie Mainoo has been a ghost man throughout this period. We’ve got the likes of Paul Scholes saying, ‘He’s the nearest thing I’ve seen to Zidane in taking the ball, receiving the ball, cruising past people. I’ve read a few comparisons between me and him and this kid. Don’t waste your time. He is 10 times the player I was at 19.’

“If I’m Kobbie Mainoo bro, and you’re not playing me and obviously the fans are still cheering for Amorim to stay, I could be looking for another club at the end of the season?”

To which Ferdinand replied: “I think he’s more of a Seedorf player, that’s what I think. I think his style of football is more Seedorf.”

Ferdinand added: “But Scholes saying he is 10 times the player he was, and I think you’ve got to remember that telling number there at 19. At 19.

“That’s what he’s saying, Scholesy wasn’t developed yet, still had fantastic potential, but Scholes had asthma, he couldn’t finish games properly at a young age and stuff. He wasn’t nowhere near the player he became at 19.

“At 19, this kid is playing in European championships, do you know what I mean? It’s not like he’s a kid who was there and you’re going, ‘Oh, he’s just in the youth team, just got out of the youth team or the under-21s.’

“He was playing for England, starting for England. Scholesy at 19 wasn’t doing that. So that’s where he’s talking about the comparison. But listen, I’m a massive fan of Kobbie.”

On Mainoo’s absence from the Man Utd team this season, Ferdinand continued: “But he has to work out, ‘What do I need to do to get back in his team?’

“And we’ve all had these moments in our careers where you’re like, ‘S*** man, I’m not playing. What do I do?’ Well, the first thing you do is go to the manager and go, ‘What am I not doing that I need to be doing to get in this team?’ Right. He’s going to tell me. Then I go to work on a training pitch.

“Every day I go to work. I play up against whoever, Bruno [Fernandes] etc, and I start dominating them. Just that’s the type of mentality and mindset he has to go with. And then when the chance comes to play, take it with both hands.

“Now his argument right now will be I’m not getting the chance to take it. And that’s a fair argument. But what I would say is do not let the chance come and you’re not ready. So train hard, be focused.”