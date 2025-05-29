Man Utd given Sancho to Chelsea timeline as Red Devils ‘ghost’ told he ‘has to avoid English football’

Manchester United were given some clarity over Jadon Sancho’s future by Enzo Maresca after the winger’s goal helped Chelsea to win the Europa Conference League on Wednesday.

Sancho came off the bench to score Chelsea’s third in their 4-1 win over Real Betis after Cole Palmer produced two sublime assists for Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Jackson, before Moises Caicedo wrapped up the victory.

READ MORE: Flowers for Maresca as The Treble puts Chelsea on course for better season than Liverpool

The Blues have a £25m obligation to make Sancho’s loan move from United permanent, but they could break that agreement for the 25-year-old – who’s got five goals and ten assists this season – if they pay the Red Devils £5m.

“It’s not the moment we have tomorrow, final,” Enzo Marseca said ahead of the game when asked about Sancho’s future. “Then in 24 hours, 48 hours, we’re going to start to talk about the future.”

And after the win, Maresca was once again asked about the 25-year-old.

“I said yesterday in the press conference,” he explained. “From now on we are going to sit with the club and decide what happens for next year.

“If we finish fourth, it is also because of Jadon, if we win tonight it is also because of Jadon. It is normal in a season to go a little bit up and down, it is part of the game.”

MAILBOX: Enzo Maresca can ‘f*** off’ even after Chelsea made history

Chelsea hero Joe Cole wants to see Sancho stay at Stamford Bridge, insisting “he’s done well” this term.

Discussing Sancho’s future at Chelsea before the Europa Conference League final, Cole said: “I think Jadon is a really great player and I think he’s done well.

“He’s been rotated in and out a bit but I want to see Jadon playing. You want a player like that in your squad. It will come down to a financial decision I imagine but I really like him.”

Asked whether Sancho had done enough to earn a permanent move to Chelsea after the final, Cole added: “Yes I do.

“This is a kid who went to Dortmund and was a superstar as a kid. It wasn’t working at Man United but he’s done well, he’s got his career back on track at Chelsea. I think there’s more to come from him as well.”

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Man Utd dealt £80m double transfer blow as Chelsea ‘trump card’ prompts Liam Delap U-turn

👉 Sell Bruno Fernandes? Man Utd need him to lead rebuild, not pay for it…

👉 Man Utd ‘ask’ Barcelona for two £42m stars in deal to sign Rashford as Deco ‘values idea of sacrifice’

It wasn’t such a happy end to the season for fellow United loanee Antony, who’s earned rave reviews for his performances for Betis, for whom he’s got nine goal and five assists since joining them in January.

But former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has told the Brazilian he “has to avoid English football” after seeing “the ghost that was playing for Manchester United” in the defeat to Maresca’s side.

Leboeuf told ESPN: “It wasn’t his night. I don’t really follow La Liga except the big games but I thought Antony had a better change in his football. Today I saw the ghost that was playing for Manchester United. The only thing he did was pick fights with Enzo Fernandez.

“I was very disappointed with his game, I was expecting something more creative and dangerous. Unfortunately for Betis we didn’t see the Antony who has been good during his loan. That guy has to avoid English football, that’s it. Don’t play against English teams and don’t play for any football club in England because it doesn’t suit him.”