Man Utd slammed for not pursuing Arsenal, Newcastle signings: ‘Why didn’t they go in?’

Man Utd have been criticised for not pursuing deals for Arsenal midfielder Christian Norgaard and Newcastle goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The Red Devils have made three new signings so far this summer with Premier League attackers Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha joining, while Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon has also arrived from Cerro Porteno.

Widespread reports indicate that Man Utd still want to sign a centre-forward, a midfielder and a goalkeeper before the transfer window shuts in less than a month.

Man Utd are currently looking to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in an expensive deal as they look to offload Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho.

And now former Arsenal star Charlie Nicholas is in disbelief that Man Utd didn’t attempt to sign Norgaard or Ramsdale, who joined the Gunners and Newcastle respectively.

Nicholas told Sky Bet: “There are a lot of players out there, a whole list who I think would be better than what Manchester United currently have.

“I just don’t know where they see themselves going. If I was Manchester United, why didn’t they go in for Christian Norgaard?

“It looks as if they’ve waited for two high-profile players, but I look at them and I think, why are not adding more players like Norgaard, or players who have played well at Bournemouth and Newcastle – you could disrupt things and see who’s interested.

“There are so many pillars I just can’t understand – the whole lack of authority defensively and what is the current situation with the goalkeeper?

“Why don’t they go and get Aaron Ramsdale? He’s qualified, he knows the circuit, he’s English, experienced, and competitive. I know Ramsdale hasn’t won too much, but it’s not far off what United have won.

“I just don’t see how they see what an upgrade means. I don’t see Manchester United fans showing one bit of excitement as it stands right now, and it’s getting close for them to get aggressive towards the club again.”

Nicolas added: “I don’t expect Christian Norgaard to come in and be a starter at Arsenal if everybody is fresh and fit.

“Martín Zubimendi will be the number six as the direct replacement for Thomas Partey, and they’ve also got Declan Rice who you can’t leave out of the team. You’ve also got Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard in there, so there is some lovely competition.

“Norgaard has come in to replace the balance of the team with Jorginho leaving. I’m not being disrespectful to Norgaard, he could get into the team and stay there because I like him as a player, but it’s a big step up when you come from Brentford to Arsenal.

“Has he got the mentality to keep his place? It’s a great challenge. I think it’s a fabulous signing for £15m – it’s not a lot of money and he will be excited and competitive.”