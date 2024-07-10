Neville, Wright clash over ‘disgraceful’ England decision as Kane’s ‘foot hanging off’

Gary Neville and Ian Wright disagreed over the decision to award England a penalty in their dramatic win over the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-final.

Ollie Watkins scored a stunning late goal to see Gareth Southgate’s side into the final against Spain after Harry Kane’s penalty cancelled out Xavi Simons’ early opener.

The Three Lions dominated the first half and were the better team across the game as a whole, but Neville believes they were very fortunate to be awarded a penalty as Denzel Dumfries caught Kane attempting to block the striker’s shot.

‘An absolute disgrace’

“Look, as a defender I think it’s an absolute disgrace,” former England right-back Gary Neville exclaimed on ITV. “I think it’s an absolutely disgraceful decision.

“To have that given against me as a penalty at any time, but in a game of such importance. I was fuming with the one the other week, the Denmark one, the handball, that was a disgrace as well, I was offended by that one.

“I have to say, he just goes in naturally just to try and block the shot. it’s not a penalty for me, it’s nowhere near a penalty. I have to say I don’t think there were many England players claiming for it either.

“Harry obviously stayed down, he got a little bit of a tap on his foot, but it’s never a penalty for me. But obviously you take your luck England have played really well that first half.”

‘That was reckless’

Ian Wright disagreed, insisting: “Gary, I think when you look at the way that penalties are given now, and the way the game is and when things go to VAR, that was reckless.

“The way he’s challenged. That’s why he’s given it. We’ve got VAR, we’ve got everything. If that’s anywhere else on the pitch you get a foul for it.”

Asked about the penalty decision after the game, Kane said: “I don’t know but my foot was hanging off so he definitely caught me. Sometimes you get it, sometimes you don’t. I was happy to step up and to see it go in the net was a nice feeling for sure. I’m just happy to be through to the final.

“(Spain will be) an unbelievably tough game, really difficult, but we’re there, we’ve got to the final. It’s one more game to make history and that’s what we’re excited about. It’s been a tough journey.

“One more, 90 minutes, 120 minutes, penalties, whatever it takes we’ll be there and we’re looking forward to it.”