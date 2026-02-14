Newcastle now ‘frontrunners’ for Tonali replacement with Magpies ‘down pecking order’ for PL star

Newcastle United are now ‘frontrunners’ in the race to sign Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

There were rumours that Arsenal were interested in Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali before the January transfer window – but those reports turned out to be agent-led.

However, it has sparked greater speculation that the Italy international will be on his way out of St James’ Park in the summer transfer window with numerous clubs now said to be interested.

And it seems like Newcastle are now preparing for life without Tonali with rumours that they are chasing midfielders ahead of the summer.

The Geordies have been mooted as potential contenders for Manchester United and Manchester City target Elliot Anderson, who left St James’ Park for Nottingham Forest in 2024.

However, Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke insists that Man City are the “favourites” for the England international with former club Newcastle “down the pecking order”.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “It’s fair enough to say that Newcastle are down the pecking order in that race to sign Elliot Anderson.

“Eddie Howe’s openly admitted he would love the opportunity to bring him back to the club, he didn’t really want to sell him when they sold him to Nottingham Forest in 2024.

“Anderson has really kicked on since that move. He has really impressed for Forest, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most accomplished central midfielders.

“He’s going to be in huge demand this summer, there’s no doubt about that. Manchester City are regarded as the favourites for his signature if he does end up leaving Forest.

“I don’t think Newcastle, especially if they’ve got no Champions League football to offer next season, will be in any position to offer (£100million) due to PSR, FFP, so it looks like one that’s probably going to be beyond them in the summer transfer window.”

But Newcastle have another midfield target up their sleeve with Italian outlet RomaGiallorossa claiming that Newcastle, after an initial approach from West Ham, ‘have emerged as the frontrunners in recent weeks’ for Roma star Pellegrini.

The report add: ‘The English club’s vision is clear: to focus on him as a potential successor to Sandro Tonali , whose future remains uncertain and who might even consider a return to Italy. In this scenario, Pellegrini would represent a ready, reliable solution with personality.

‘The most significant factor is the contractual situation. The Giallorossi’s number 7 has a contract expiring in 2026, and negotiations regarding a renewal have yet to yield concrete results. No white smoke, no announcement. This detail inevitably opens the possibility of a transfer in the next transfer window, to avoid finding themselves facing the risk of losing the player a year from now on under less favorable terms.’