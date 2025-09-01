According to reports, one Newcastle United transfer is ‘off’ as the involved parties could not get a deal over the line on deadline day.

It has been argued that the Magpies have endured a nightmare summer transfer window as they have missed out on James Trafford, Hugo Ekitike, Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Newcastle have also had to contend with the bitter Alexander Isak saga, which is expected to culminate in the world-class striker joining Liverpool for a record fee of around £125m on deadline day.

Isak spat his dummy out in pursuit of his desired move to Liverpool, though he is set to get his wish as Newcastle have decided on a compromise after initially demanding around £150m for their prized asset.

Newcastle have eased their demands after signing Nick Woltemade, while there was a breakthrough in talks over Brentford star Yoane Wissa on deadline day.

Wissa, like Isak, has not acted professionally as he’s looked to force a transfer, with it widely reported that his heart has been set on a move to Newcastle for most of this window.

Brentford were not in a strong negotiating position during talks with Newcastle as Wissa is only under contract until 2026, though they have held firm and managed to prise an initial fee of £50m (plus £5m in add-ons) for their wantaway striker.

An agreement between Newcastle and Brentford over this fee for Wissa was reached on Monday morning and by which point, he had already travelled for his medical.

Despite this, Newcastle did not complete a deal before the transfer window closed and had to submit a deal sheet.

MUST-READ DEADLINE DAY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Transfer Deadline Day, summer 2025: Follow it LIVE with F365…

👉 Every Premier League transfer confirmed in the summer of 2025

👉 The five-year Premier League net spend table before Liverpool leapfrog

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed: “A deal sheet has been submitted for Yoane Wissa’s transfer to Newcastle.

“A deal worth £55m has been agreed between Newcastle and Brentford for the striker.”

The arrivals of Wissa and Woltemade provide a huge boost for Newcastle, though they will not make £30m on William Osula.

In a surprising deadline day story, Eintracht Frankfurt made a move to sign the relatively unproven striker for around £30m after he attracted interest from Aston Villa.

It would have been a major coup to sell Osula for £30m, though Sky Sports’ Newcastle United correspondent revealed around half an hour after the window closed that this deal was not finalised.

Downie revealed: “Eintracht Frankfurt’s proposed move for Will Osula from Newcastle is not happening.

“There had been talks of a near-£30m move but it hasn’t gone through.”