Jamie Carragher believes only a squad overhaul will be enough to get Manchester City back to their old imperious best after they fell to a seventh straight game without a win away to Liverpool – and that the club are in danger of missing out on the top four this season, let alone challenging for the title.

Pep Guardiola’s side fell to a 2-0 defeat at Anfield having been second-best right from the word go, with Cody Gakpo tapping home Mohamed Salah’s cross in the first half before the Egyptian made sure of the result with a late penalty.

Speaking as a Sky Sports pundit after the game, Carragher said: “I think it is almost a mini crisis for Manchester City, and I think it’s reminiscent of Liverpool two years ago. I actually think Man City might have a fight on the hands for the top four.

“I actually look at Arsenal and Chelsea and the way they’re looking right now…I think it may be difficult for Man City to finish above them if they don’t go into the market in January.

READ: Liverpool stick one finger up at Pep Guardiola’s six as Manchester City humbled again

“I go back a couple years, the season Man City won the treble…Liverpool went to the Etihad I think in about April and got beat 4-1, and it could have been six or seven, but absolutely battered.

“You felt like it was almost the end of that Jurgen Klopp team, but what it was was the end of the midfield: this was Henderson, Fabinho at the time.

“No matter how good a manager you are, you can’t fix that. I don’t think Pep can fix that in terms of the midfield. This may go for four or five games; he needs to buy players in there.

“Now, if he can do it in January, who knows? But they may need to wait till the end of the season to fix this, because right now I could see Man City maybe losing another four to five games before the end of the season.

“I look at the energy Arsenal have got and the energy and some of the young players Chelsea have got…I think it might be difficult for City to finish up with them.”

MORE ON MAN CITY CRISIS FROM F365…

👉 Man City ‘alarm bells ringing’ as psychiatrist enlisted to assess if Guardiola has ‘lost his mind’

👉 Guardiola told Liverpool clash is ‘perfect game’ for Man City as pundit backs champions to ‘nick it’

👉 Walker, Gakpo, Arsenal’s ‘best £20m spent’: Every Premier League club’s worst player in 24/25