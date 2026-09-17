Fabrizio Romano reveals Rodrygo decision on joining Arsenal from Real Madrid in January – ‘I can guarantee’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Real Madrid winger Rodrygo will not leave for Arsenal in the January transfer window, even though the Gunners have an appreciation for the Brazilian star.

On September 17, TEAMtalk reported that Arsenal are interested in a 2027 deal for Rodrygo.

The reliable transfer news outlet claimed that Arsenal have maintained contact with Rodrygo’s camp.

The Premier League champions have long been appreciative of the 25-year-old and remain interested in bringing him to the Emirates Stadium.

Rodrygo is on the sidelines at the moment after suffering an ACL tear in March 2026.

The winger, who has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League on two occasions with Madrid so far in his career. hopes to be back to full fitness by Christmas.

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Transfer guru Romano has said that while Arsenal do appreciate Rodrygo, the winger wants to stay at Madrid and is very thankful to the club for the way they have supported him during his time on the sidelines.

Rodrygo will not join Arsenal from Real Madrid in January

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Now, what I can say is that for sure, the mission for Rodrygo is to return to the pitch.

“Rodrygo wants to get back on the pitch, get in the best conditions possible.

“There is a feeling he can be ahead of time in terms of schedule to be back as soon as possible.

“There was an original indication of February as the right month to see Rodrygo back on the pitch.

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“Now the feeling at Real Madrid is that by the end of 2026, let’s say December, maybe January, he could be already available for Jose Mourinho.

“Obviously, they will not force anything because they want Rodrygo to be 100% fit after the serious injury he suffered.

“On Arsenal, for sure, he’s a player they wanted in summer 2025, but was not possible.

“In summer 2025, the real possibility for Rodrygo Goes was Manchester City.

“Manchester City at that point were considering Rodrygo if Savinho left the club, but Savinho ended up staying and then he joined Tottenham this summer.

“So, at the moment about Arsenal, I cannot say anything else there is not appreciation.

“Obviously, they like the player, but now is not time for movements because in January nothing will happen.

“Rodrygo will stay.

“In the summer, is way too early to predict anything.

“What I can guarantee is that Rodrygo is really grateful with Real Madrid for how they are helping him and trusting him and believing in him, despite a difficult moment in terms of injury.

“And so, at the moment, the situation remains under control.”

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